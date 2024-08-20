Oklahoma State Football Is Getting Quite Creative (And A Little Creepy) To Pull In Money For Their NIL Operation

I’m loving the creativity, but it’s just a bit … umm … weird.

When it comes to raising money for their NIL funding to pay their student-athletes (in particular, their college football players), the Oklahoma State Cowboys are going all out. (RELATED: Deion Sanders’ Special Teams Coach Trevor Reilly Unexpectedly Quits On Him Just Before The New Season: REPORT)

The Cowboys football program made the announcement Tuesday morning that team helmets will be featuring QR codes that will link to the school’s Pokes With A Purpose NIL collective donation website. Fans will be able to make a donation generally or to a specific student-athlete.

“This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game,” said Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy in an official statement. “It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I’m thrilled about this opportunity for our players.”

Oklahoma State has announced that players will wear helmets with QR codes linked to the team’s general NIL fund.https://t.co/WyjP9Sz23T pic.twitter.com/Z14hdx9ylc — On3 (@On3sports) August 20, 2024

I admit, I’m a little bit weirded out when it comes to all this robotic, artificial intelligence, QR code mumbo jumbo, and I just know all of it is linked to the globalists somehow. Plus, didn’t we learn anything from “I, Robot?”

I truly am amazed at how blindly we go along with ish as human beings, but whatever … Here we are with QR codes on helmets, and that slippery slope gets even slimier.