Oklahoma State Football Is Getting Quite Creative (And A Little Creepy) To Pull In Money For Their NIL Operation

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 27: A detail view of the helmet worn by cornerback Korie Black #2 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers at Chase Field on December 27, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Badgers beat the Cowboys 24-17. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
I’m loving the creativity, but it’s just a bit … umm … weird.

When it comes to raising money for their NIL funding to pay their student-athletes (in particular, their college football players), the Oklahoma State Cowboys are going all out. (RELATED: Deion Sanders’ Special Teams Coach Trevor Reilly Unexpectedly Quits On Him Just Before The New Season: REPORT)

The Cowboys football program made the announcement Tuesday morning that team helmets will be featuring QR codes that will link to the school’s Pokes With A Purpose NIL collective donation website. Fans will be able to make a donation generally or to a specific student-athlete.

“This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game,” said Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy in an official statement. “It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I’m thrilled about this opportunity for our players.”

I admit, I’m a little bit weirded out when it comes to all this robotic, artificial intelligence, QR code mumbo jumbo, and I just know all of it is linked to the globalists somehow. Plus, didn’t we learn anything from “I, Robot?”

I truly am amazed at how blindly we go along with ish as human beings, but whatever … Here we are with QR codes on helmets, and that slippery slope gets even slimier.