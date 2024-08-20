REP. ANDY BIGGS: A Border Czar By Any Other Name

The socialist Democratic Party that has coronated Vice President Kamala Harris as their candidate for the presidency would rather debate Harris’ job title than her performance. They don’t like the label “Border Czar” that even leftwing media used because it highlights her failure to bring any resolution to the chaos and crisis at the border.

And why wouldn’t they want to debate the job title rather than her failure to perform her duties? Under her watch 2 million “gotaways” of unknown identity entered the country, there were more than 250,000 fentanyl overdose deaths, more than 100,000 unaccompanied children crossed the border and are now lost (remember the outrage of the Left about “family separation?”), and terrorists and criminal gangsters have been distributed throughout America.

No wonder she wants to talk about job titles instead of policy failures. (RELATED: ‘Articles Were Wrong’: CNN Fact Checker Says Media Incorrectly Labeled Kamala ‘Border Czar’)

But, in the end, this distraction will not be enough for Americans to forget that Harris had to withdraw from the presidential primaries in 2020 before she received one vote, and in 2024 still has not received a single vote to be the Democrats’ nominee.

While the dishonest media types bury what’s happening on the border, there is a plethora of sites that report on the continuing border crisis. Here are just a few stories reported during the last ten days:

More than 6,000 illegal foreign persons, many likely illegal aliens, were removed from the voter rolls of Virginia. Thank goodness for Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Wait, didn’t the dishonest media tell us that illegal aliens don’t register to vote and don’t vote?

A human smuggler pleaded guilty in Texas to smuggling more than 560 illegal aliens into the country. While out on bail he continued his human trafficking activities.

An illegal alien released under the Border Czar’s (that’s Kamala Harris) policies shot an individual in Alabama.

The Biden-Harris-Mayorkas triumvirate (don’t know how big a role that Joe is playing) quietly pulled a plug on their illegal parole program that was reserving up to 30,000 admissions into the United States every month from individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. Turns out that people from these havens of peace and democracy were committing a tsunami of identity theft and fraud — including stealing social security numbers.

As the House Judiciary Committee and Subcommittee on Immigration (on both of which I sit) reported, between 2021 and 2023 the Border Czar’s policies resulted in the release into the country of at least 99 individuals on the Terror Watch List.

A Pakistani with ties to Iran who came to America with the intention of assassinating former President Donald Trump was admitted on parole status. The FBI ostensibly wanted to get him into the country on parole so it could build a case against and arrest the Pakistani, but wasn’t there already probable cause to arrest because of his illegal entry? And isn’t letting him in playing a form of Russian roulette? And why did you grant parole to facilitate his arrest, when the mere fact that parole was in play indicates that he was trying to enter either without a visa or on a falsely obtained visa which would have given probable cause for an immediate arrest without allowing him into the country?

During the monsoon season in Arizona, flood gates in the border wall — all 114 of them — have been opened in case of flooding. It turns out the transnational criminal organizations we call cartels are unsurprisingly taking advantage of the open gates by pushing human and drug trafficking through the open portals.

Tragically an 18-year-old illegal alien mother delivered her baby, placed the baby and placenta, etc., in a plastic bag and dumped the baby in a dumpster.

And finally, on August 7 it was reported that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection sent a memo alerting all of its field offices that Iran and Iranian proxies may try to transport operatives and materials across our border. And in the same memo USCBP also notified the field offices that the largest and most dangerous criminal gang based in Venezuela, the Tren de Aragua, had already penetrated our porous southern border and has sent “assets” into the northeast. (RELATED: ‘She Had Control Over A Lot Of Our Border Policy’: Vance Spars With ABC Host Over Harris’ Role On Illegal Immigration)

You won’t see these headlines and stories that describe the ongoing crisis on our southern border and its effect in the interior of the nation in the dishonest media, which some refer to as the “mainstream media.”

You won’t see this important information because the media and radical, socialist Democrat Party is more interested in deflecting from Border Czar Kamala’s utter failure and disregard of the border issue onto whether Harris was officially designated the “Border Czar.”

Neither the media nor Harris can be trusted.

Turns out Shakespeare was correct: It doesn’t matter what you call a rose, it is still a rose. Likewise, it doesn’t really matter whether you call Kamala Harris the “Border Czar,” because she has destroyed our geographical integrity by her feckless incompetence and failure to secure our border.

Rep. Andy Biggs represents Arizona’s 5th Congressional District. From 2019-2021, he served as chair of the House Freedom Caucus. He currently serves on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, where he chairs the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance.

