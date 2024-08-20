Ryan Johansen Mysteriously Waived By Flyers Over ‘Material Breach’

Hmm … we have a mystery sparking up in the National Hockey League.

Star center Ryan Johansen has been put on unconditional waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers with the intent of terminating his current deal because of a “material breach.”

“The Flyers will have no further comment at this time,” stated the franchise after the terse announcement Tuesday on social media. (RELATED: Canadiens Land Veteran Superstar Patrik Laine In Blockbuster Trade With Blue Jackets)

The 32-year-old Johansen never made an appearance in a contest for the Flyers after coming into Philly in a trade that took place Mar. 6 with the Colorado Avalanche. In return, Colorado received defenseman Sean Walker and a first-round pick in the 2026 draft. Philadelphia also obtained a 2025 conditional first-round pick.

Kurt Overhardt, the agent of Johansen, spoke about his disappointment with the Flyers organization and stated that he has made contact with the NHL Players’ Association.

“Ryan Johansen has a severe hockey injury that requires extensive surgery which has been scheduled. Since being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, Ryan has worked in good faith with the Club, its medical staff, and authorized third party physicians,” said Overhardt in an official statement, per ESPN. “The Flyers’ attempt to terminate Ryan’s contract is disappointing. We have been in contact with the NHLPA and will defend Ryan and protect his rights.”

The Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Ryan Johansen on unconditional waivers today for the purpose of terminating his contract due to a material breach. pic.twitter.com/7P9aRhVIl2 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 20, 2024

Needless to say, I think we’ve all got our eyes on this story.