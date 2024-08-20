Pro-Life Advocates Offer Free Diapers Outside DNC In Response To Free Vasectomy And Abortion Services

In response to free vasectomy and abortion services, Pro-Life advocates will be distributing free diapers outside the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Tuesday.

Pro-life advocates launched a counterprogramming effort against a mobile clinic that offered free abortions and vasectomies during the DNC in Chicago. Planned Parenthood stationed the truck near the convention site, aiming to serve around 35 patients, according to the New York Post. In response, EveryLife, a pro-life diaper company, announced its initiative to provide free diapers to mothers considering alternatives to abortion.

Pro-life advocates counter vasectomy, abortion truck outside DNC with free diapers https://t.co/WEGOBPEbRr pic.twitter.com/yQE0Mrq6n1 — New York Post (@nypost) August 20, 2024

The company has pledged to provide a lifetime supply of diapers to mothers who are planning to continue their pregnancies. This move is part of a collaboration with Sidewalk Advocates for Life and ThriVe Nation, which also includes offering ultrasound services through a mobile medical unit stationed outside the DNC, the outlet reported. EveryLife’s initiative focuses on supporting pregnant mothers who visit the Planned Parenthood bus and opt to continue their pregnancies.

Sarah Gabel Seifert, co-founder and president of EveryLife, expressed her views against Planned Parenthood’s activities. (RELATED: Missouri Must Continue To Fund Planned Parenthood, State Supreme Court Rules)

“While Planned Parenthood mocks and contributes to the devaluing of the family unit and demise of our nation, EveryLife will continue to champion life and parenthood. We are honored to provide a tangible resource to help moms in need choose life, knowing that diapers can be the difference between life and death for a baby,” Seifert said in a statement, according to the New York Post.