RFK Jr. May ‘Join Forces’ With Trump Ahead Of Election, Running Mate Says

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate said on Tuesday that he may “join forces” with Republican nominee Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election.

Kennedy’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, said on the “Impact Theory” podcast that the campaign is considering suspending itself in order to fight back against the Democratic Party. She said they are also further considering the option of remaining in the race to establish itself as the third party choice.

“There’s two options that we’re looking at and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump, we draw somehow more votes from Trump,” Shanahan told host Tom Bilyeu. “Or we walk away right now and join forces with … Donald Trump and you know, we walk away from that and explain to our base why we’re making this decision.”

Shanahan said Trump has taken “genuine, sincere interest” in the campaign’s ideas concerning chronic disease, accused the Democratic Party of manipulating the primary process and said her campaign would have won if they had gotten a “fair shot.” (RELATED: Democrats Are Committing Big Strategic Error That Could End Up Saving Trump)

“I really wanted a fair shot at this election and I really believed in the America that I [as a] little girl pledged allegiance to. And that is not where we are today and it’s not because of the Republican Party taking us out, it is exclusively the Democratic Party taking us out and I’m so disappointed I ever helped them… Given this, I think we are taking a very serious look at the people who have corrupted our fair and free democracy do not end up in office in November,” Shanahan said.

Kennedy reportedly met with Trump in mid-July to discuss a possible endorsement in exchange for a position advising the Republican nominee on health policy. The meeting did not result in an endorsement, though Trump campaign advisers told The Washington Post they are still in touch with Kennedy and his campaign.

Kennedy also reportedly tried to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris about securing a potential job in the administration in early August, though Shanahan denied these reports during Tuesday’s interview. The Democratic-turned-Independent presidential candidate said on Aug. 15 that he will not endorse Harris, arguing the current Democratic Party’s ideology is supporting “censorship, lockdowns, and medical coercion.”

