Scientists Tried To Find A Solution To America’s Political Divide. It Didn’t Go Great

A study published Tuesday detailed how scientists tried to find a way to stop Democrats and Republicans from destroying democracy by getting along. It didn’t go great.

“Many warn that the United States is on the brink of democratic collapse, because partisan animosity, support for partisan violence, and support for undemocratic practices are on the rise,” the authors wrote in what is arguably the most insane start to a scientific paper I’ve ever read. The study, published in PNAS, explored whether the opinions of almost 10,000 Americans could be changed by “correcting misperceptions” about each party. Surprising no one, except possibly Don Lemon, it doesn’t.

In layman’s terms, if you’re a firm supporter of either Democrats or Republicans, and oppose the other, you won’t listen to facts and data that clearly show you the truth of our current political landscape. And this is a good-news-bad-news situation.

The good news is this means the World Economic Forum and other unelected globalist bodies probably wouldn’t be successful with any mass-reeducation program should the conspiracy theorists turn out to be correct.

The study also helps explain why your super liberal friends won’t blame the Biden administration for our current economic collapse (even though it is their fault) and are actually considering voting for a woman who has literally never achieved a single thing in her entire political career. Oh, and that woman also oversaw the explosion of every social problem facing America today. (RELATED: Charlamagne Tha God Spreads Truth About America’s Decline)

The bad news is that we’re still socially divided by political party with absolutely no end in sight and no hope to find common ground, at least not with facts and data.

The study comes just days after former CNN host Don Lemon went viral for disrespecting countless people he accosted in the street about their political affiliation. Lemon (whom I presume has never been to the real America, given the quality of his reporting) asked one man why he was voting for Trump. The man said it was because of the economy. He, like everyone else, made a lot more money under Trump and had to spend a heck of a lot less.

“I know you feel that way, but that’s not actually what the record shows. The economy is actually better under Biden,” Lemon told the man. No, I’m serious, this guy actually said that out loud (cringe). (RELATED: ‘What’s Wrong With These People?’: Don Lemon Baffled That ‘Aggrieved’ Americans Back Trump)

Thankfully, science now proves that Lemon’s approach to communication is inherently flawed. So don’t be the Lemon of your social group. When someone starts spewing garbage about politics, just remember that there is probably nothing you can do to change their perceptions because most people just want to be wrong in their wrongness.

And, guys, I think this sociological trend of thinking politicians actually care about us is probably how our civilization ends.