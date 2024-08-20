‘She Phony And Fake’: Women Voters Tell Don Lemon Why They Dislike Harris, Support Trump

Women voters told former CNN host Don Lemon why they don’t like Vice President Kamala Harris and why they are backing former President Donald Trump in a video posted Tuesday.

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten on Friday said that women are largely driving Harris’ momentum as she leads Trump by an 11-point margin among female voters nationally, while President Joe Biden only had a four-point lead with them prior to dropping out of the race on July 21. The women told Lemon their lives were better under Trump and they don’t like Harris’ personality or want to vote for her just because of her race and gender. (RELATED: Kamala Plots To Distance Herself From Biden Days After KJP Called Them ‘Critical Partners’)

WATCH:

“I’m going for Trump. I feel like every time they don’t want somebody who is good for us to win, they throw somebody black in our face thinking that’s going to make us vote for the black person,” a black woman told Lemon. “Kamala was on Biden team and I don’t like Biden. Gas wasn’t this high when Trump was our president. Food wasn’t this high.”

“I voted for Obama because he was black. I don’t want to vote for her because she’s the first black woman to run for president or to win,” another black woman told the former CNN host. “It has to change. And now I vote more for what fits me better as a person rather than voting for the black person or voting for the first woman.”

A white woman apologized to Lemon for supporting Trump. The former CNN host asked why:

“Well, I know nobody likes him, but we had good times with Donald Trump,” she said. She also told Lemon she doesn’t “like the way [Harris] speaks, the giddiness, the laughing. Everything’s a joke and it’s not a joke. We’re in trouble.”

Another white woman said she “used to be against Trump” when she lived in Virginia, but shifted to supporting him after moving to Cleveland.

A different black woman who told Lemon she supports Trump told the former CNN host why she doesn’t like Harris.

“She phony and fake, you know what I’m saying? … I’m not feeling her. People get mad about it. I’m just not feeling her,” she said.

Black male Georgia voters told Sky News in a Monday video they support Trump because of his brash personality, business acumen and how he managed the U.S. economy as president.

“Some people don’t like it, but I think he a smart businessman,” one voter said. “Some want to call him an a-hole but I think he an excellent a-hole.”

