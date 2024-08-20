Los Angeles DA Slaps Two Teens With Murder Charges In Actor Johnny Wactor’s Death

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday that two teens were among four people charged in the murder of actor Johnny Wactor.

Prosecutors charged Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada, both aged 18, with the murder of the famous “General Hospital” star. Leonel Gutierrez, also 18, and Frank Olano, 22, were also charged with lesser counts, according to Gascon’s office.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) had released still images taken from video footage of the crime scene in early August. The images allegedly showed the suspects and the stolen black Infinity Q50 sedan that police allege the suspects were driving the day Wactor died, according to People. The suspects allegedly shot Wactor to death May 25 when he left work and walked toward his vehicle, where the suspects were allegedly attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle, police say. Wactor died at the age of 37.

The LAPD’s Central Bureau Homicide Division investigated this incident.

“We are committed to seeking justice for Mr. Wactor and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions,” Gascón said in a press release. “The loss of this talented young actor, who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer the world, is deeply felt by all of us. Mr. Wactor’s work and presence touched the lives of many, and our hearts go out to his family, friends and the entire community who mourn this devastating loss.”

LAPD Chief Dominic Choi discussed the arrests made in this case.

“While this was not an easy case for anyone involved, I am confident that we have the right people on the right charges,” he said. “Our investigators worked tirelessly to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and follow every lead to ensure that justice is served.”

Prosecutors charged Barceleau, Estrada and Gutierrez with one count of attempted robbery with personal use of a firearm and one count of grand theft with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm.

Barceleau faces a potential life sentence without parole. He is currently being held without bail, Gascon’s office said.

Prosecutors charged Estrada with one count of murder with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm. He could also face a maximum of life in prison if convicted. He is being held on $2,070,000 bail, according Gascon’s office press release.

The DA’s office said they charged Olano with one count of accessory after the fact to murder, one count of receiving stolen property and three counts of being a felon with a firearm. The charges against him could result in five years and eight months in prison. He is being held on $1,080,00 bail, according to People. (RELATED: Jay Leno Speaks Out Against Lenient Laws And Crime Prevention In Wake Of Actor’s Murder)

Gutierrez faces four years and eight months in prison and is being held on $120,000 bail.