‘The Lockdown’ Premise Is Ridiculous, But It Still Looks Like An Epic Film

Paramount Movies dropped the trailer for “The Lockdown” Monday and even though the premise sounds insane, it looks like a really epic movie.

From the producer of “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” upcoming martial arts movie “The Lockdown” looks almost as absurd as a Tarantino flick but with a unique twist. Set in Myanmar’s toughest prison, the story follows siblings Charlie and Jack as they fight for their freedom, according to the trailer description. And I mean they literally fight.

The siblings are “accused of a crime they didn’t commit” and therefore “forced into television fights where inmates battle for the chance to escape death row,” the description continues. It is arguably one of the least believable plotlines in the history of cinema but for some reason, I don’t think that’ll take away from what this film is supposed to be about. (RELATED: Holy Crap! Sneak Peak At ‘Monkey Man’ Fight Scene Proves Dev Patel Is A Freaking Machine)

Where “Road House” was supposed to fill our gap of fighting films in 2024, it fell flat. There was only one really cool fight in the entire film and all the others were a bit silly. “The Lockdown” appears to be the solution to this cinematic need, offering a series of stunningly choreographed fight scenes. The only film that might match up to this is “Monkey Man,” though the buzz around it seems to have died down substantially.

The movie stars a whole host of relative-unknowns to the American movie market, alongside Caity Lots, who played White Canary throughout a slew of televised DC shows, like “Arrow” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” Leo Howard co-stars, along with a slew of others I think could see their fame rise in the coming months and years thanks to this strange film. (RELATED: Another Brutal Chick Fight Breaks Out At Morgan Wallen Concert)

It’ll be available for streaming on August 27, though it’s unclear when it’ll be free to existing subscribers. Hopefully soon!