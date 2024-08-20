Editorial

‘The Lockdown’ Premise Is Ridiculous, But It Still Looks Like An Epic Film

BLOG
Screenshot/Youtube/ParamountMovies

Screenshot/Youtube/ParamountMovies

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Font Size:

Paramount Movies dropped the trailer for “The Lockdown” Monday and even though the premise sounds insane, it looks like a really epic movie.

From the producer of “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” upcoming martial arts movie “The Lockdown” looks almost as absurd as a Tarantino flick but with a unique twist. Set in Myanmar’s toughest prison, the story follows siblings Charlie and Jack as they fight for their freedom, according to the trailer description. And I mean they literally fight.

The siblings are “accused of a crime they didn’t commit” and therefore “forced into television fights where inmates battle for the chance to escape death row,” the description continues. It is arguably one of the least believable plotlines in the history of cinema but for some reason, I don’t think that’ll take away from what this film is supposed to be about. (RELATED: Holy Crap! Sneak Peak At ‘Monkey Man’ Fight Scene Proves Dev Patel Is A Freaking Machine)

Where “Road House” was supposed to fill our gap of fighting films in 2024, it fell flat. There was only one really cool fight in the entire film and all the others were a bit silly. “The Lockdown” appears to be the solution to this cinematic need, offering a series of stunningly choreographed fight scenes. The only film that might match up to this is “Monkey Man,” though the buzz around it seems to have died down substantially.

ISCHIA, ITALY – JULY 14: Maddy White and Leo Howard attend 2017 Ischia Global Film & Music Fest on July 14, 2017 in Ischia, Italy. (Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 10: Leo Howard attends a special screening of “The Honor List” at The London Hotel on May 10, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: Caity Lotz attends The Creative Coalition 2022 #RightToBearArts Gala Dinner at Yotel on April 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Caity Lotz attends the Amazon Studios Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

The movie stars a whole host of relative-unknowns to the American movie market, alongside Caity Lots, who played White Canary throughout a slew of televised DC shows, like “Arrow” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” Leo Howard co-stars, along with a slew of others I think could see their fame rise in the coming months and years thanks to this strange film. (RELATED: Another Brutal Chick Fight Breaks Out At Morgan Wallen Concert)

It’ll be available for streaming on August 27, though it’s unclear when it’ll be free to existing subscribers. Hopefully soon!