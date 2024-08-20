Trump Criticizes FDA And Big Pharma, Proposes Ban On Government Employees Turning Into Lobbyists

Former President Donald Trump blasted the FDA and pharmaceutical giants during his appearance on Theo Von’s podcast Tuesday, proposing a ban on government employees becoming lobbyists.

During a discussion on the opioid epidemic and fentanyl crisis on the podcast “This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von,” the comedian brought up the influence of Big Pharma in Washington D.C., where thousands of lobbyists outnumber the hundreds of U.S. Senators and Representatives. He then asked former President Trump about potential solutions to this escalating crisis.

“You have to stop listening to lobbyists. You know, I was not a big person for lobbyists. And if they have even a little access to like a president or a senator or a congressman or woman, they get a lot of money,” Trump told Theo Von. The former president criticized the transition of FDA employees to Big Pharma lobbyists, advocating for a total ban on former government workers becoming lobbyists. (RELATED: It’s Incredibly Easy To Buy Ingredients For Fentanyl From China: REPORT)

JUST IN: Donald Trump calls out the FDA employee to Big Pharma lobbyist pipeline, says anyone who goes into government should be banned from ever being a lobbyist. Trump’s comments came during an interview with Theo Von where he called for the end of Big Pharma’s chokehold on… pic.twitter.com/JGiVv8eh93 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 20, 2024

“You could say that if you’re an elected official or if you work in government, you can never be a lobbyist,” Trump said on how to address the issue of corruption among lobbyists. “You have people that work in government and they give out contracts to the military, and then they leave, they work for the people that they’re giving out contracts to.”