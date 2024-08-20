‘Mental Illness Is Real’: Tucker Carlson Tears Into Democrats Still Wearing Masks Outside

Tucker Carlson tore into Democrats still wearing COVID-era face masks Monday in an interview with Daily Caller editor Vince Coglianese.

Carlson, a Daily Caller co-founder, said protesters outside the Democratic National Convention (DNC) are “even crazier than the people inside” the party’s convention at the United Center in Chicago. He pointed out that nearly every demonstrator in the videos he has seen is wearing face masks.

“The first thing you notice is they’re all wearing masks outside,” Carlson said. “And I don’t wanna be mean. Mental illness is real. They’re obviously mentally ill, but what’s so interesting is I never see that in my life. Do you ever see anybody wearing masks outside?”

Happy DNC week. Vince Coglianese previews the grotesqueries. Includes paid partnerships. pic.twitter.com/uGsLwzAv48 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 19, 2024



Coglianese told Carlson that he sees people wearing masks outside all the time because he lives near Washington, D.C. (RELATED: ‘Everyone Knows What’s Going On’: Whistleblower Tells Tucker Carlson Doctors ‘Feel Trapped’ By Big Pharma)

“So there are categories of people, I think, who are just neurotic and who have been misled, especially by the left, and they wear the mask still. Up until this very day,” Coglianese said.

“Do you know how bad that is for your health?” Carlson said. “Which is why I’d rather smoke cigarettes any day.

Coglianese added that wearing a mask “can’t be good for your head” due to the social isolation factor. He told Carlson that doing so “fundamentally” makes a political statement.

“I don’t really think in the end it’s all about the health. It maybe soothe themselves by saying that, but fundamentally it’s a poltical gesture,” Coglianese said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020 — 1,622 days ago. On May 5, 2023, the WHO announced that it no longer considers COVID-19 a global health emergency.