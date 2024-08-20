US Sanctions Ex-Haitian President Michel Martelly, Accuse Him Of Drug Trafficking

The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly today, OFAC announced in a press release.

OFAC cited the former Haitian president’s involvement in the global illicit drug trade as the reason for imposing the sanctions, according to the OFAC-issued press release.

This action, taken under Executive Order 14059 “Imposing Sanctions on Foreign Persons Involved in the Global Illicit Drug Trade,” highlights the significant role Martelly and other corrupt political figures have played in exacerbating the ongoing crisis in Haiti. (RELATED: ‘King’ And ‘Queen’ Of Haitian Gang Sentenced For Gunrunning, Laundering Ransoms Paid For Kidnap Of US Citizens)

“Today’s action against Martelly emphasizes the significant and destabilizing role he and other corrupt political elites have played in perpetuating the ongoing crisis in Haiti,” Bradley T. Smith, Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in the release. “The United States, along with our international partners, is committed to disrupting those who facilitate the drug trafficking, corruption, and other illicit activities fueling the horrific gang violence and political instability.”

Haiti, a key transit point for illicit drugs destined for the United States, has long struggled with widespread gang activity and human rights abuses. The involvement of political and business elites in drug trafficking has further destabilized the country. The statement further confirms the US governments commitment to hold these individuals accountable.

Martelly is accused of abusing his political influence to facilitate the trafficking of dangerous drugs, including cocaine, destined for the United States, according to the release. He is also alleged to have laundered proceeds from these illicit activities, collaborated with Haitian drug traffickers, and sponsored several Haiti-based gangs. Martelly was sanctioned by the Canadian government in November 2022.

Under the sanctions imposed by OFAC, Martelly is subject to a range of prohibitions. U.S. financial institutions are barred from making loans or providing credit to him. Any transactions in foreign exchange under U.S. jurisdiction in which Martelly has an interest are prohibited.

Additionally, U.S. persons are prohibited from investing in or purchasing significant amounts of equity or debt instruments associated with Martelly. “While sanctions are a means of exerting pressure, their ultimate goal is to encourage positive change,” OFAC stated in the release.