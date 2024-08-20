Wild Video Shows Indonesian Volcano Spewing Ash Cloud As Mountaineers Rush To Safety

Footage shows Mount Dukano, an Indonesian volcano, spewing a huge ash cloud Saturday as mountaineers rush down the mountain to safety.

The ash cloud reached an estimated 8,000 feet, however none of the climbers sustained injuries from the eruption, according to The New York Post. The video shows an ash cloud billowing from the volcano’s crater before it slowly spreads out as climbers near the peak of the mountain scurry away. (RELATED: Volcano Erupts In Iceland, Spilling Lava Into Nearby Town And Destroying Homes, Video Shows)

Dukano is registered as an active volcano by the Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program. The remote volcano has been “erupting continuously since 1933, with frequent ash explosions and sulfur dioxide plumes,” the outlet noted.

In the aftermath of this incident, Indonesian authorities warned the public not to climb the volcano.

“The general public is advised not to climb or visit Mount Dukono as volcanic activity is still high at the moment,” Priatin Hadi Wijaya, head of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation, said Monday, Tempo.co reported.

Priatin observed that the mountain erupted thousands of times in August alone and that his agency placed a ban on people entering within a 1.9 mile radius of Dukano, the outlet reported.

“From August 1 to 19, 2024, there were 2,387 seismic eruptions,” the official said. “Currently, Dukono volcano is still erupting intensely, producing an eruption column with an average height of 100 to 1,000 meters.”