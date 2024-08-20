Video Shows People Believed To Shake Shack Employees Beating Up Patron. Man Says It’s Because He Kissed His Boyfriend

A man is accusing a group of Shake Shack employees of assaulting him after he shared a brief kiss with his boyfriend at the popular fast-food chain’s Dupont Circle location in Washington, D.C, according to NBC News.

The attack, which took place in what is considered one of the city’s most LGBTQ-friendly neighborhoods. is currently under investigation by police as a hate crime, according to NBC News.

Christian Dingus, 28, recounted that he was waiting for his food with his partner and friends when the altercation began. After sharing a kiss with his boyfriend, Dingus claims an employee confronted them, stating that such behavior was not allowed in the restaurant. The couple separated, but the situation quickly escalated when Dingus’ partner protested the reprimand, NBC News reported.

According to Dingus, his boyfriend was then forcibly removed from the restaurant, leading to a heated exchange outside. When he tried to defend his partner, the employees allegedly turned their aggression toward him, leading to a violent assault, Dingus told NBC News.

Dingus said he was forcefully pushed, dragged across the floor and repeatedly punched in the head by multiple Shake Shack employees. A video, captured by a patron and later provided to Dingus, appears to show a man being attacked by several people who are seemingly wearing Shake Shack uniforms. The footage does not show what led to the alleged assault.

The Metropolitan Police Department has classified the case as a simple assault with an anti-gay bias motivation, according to NBC News. One suspect reportedly claimed self-defense, alleging Dingus had put his hands on the suspect’s neck. Dingus insists he was the victim of an unprovoked attack fueled by homophobia.

Following the incident, Dingus sought medical attention and said he was diagnosed with a concussion and trauma to his jaw.

A spokesperson for Shake Shack stated that the employees involved have been suspended pending further review and emphasized that the company is cooperating fully with authorities, NBC News reported.

For Dingus, the attack has shattered his sense of safety in a community he believed had made significant progress in LGBTQ acceptance. He is now calling for those responsible to be held accountable for their actions.

Shake Shack declined to comment on the incident when contacted by the Daily Caller. A call to the specific location went to the manager’s voicemail.