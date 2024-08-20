‘More Personalized’: YouTube TV Is Giving Us Some Absolutely Glorious ‘Sunday Ticket’ Upgrades For The New NFL Season

Okay, this does it … I’m getting NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you’re a subscriber to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and/or YouTube TV, you’ll be getting some absolutely glorious upgrades to your viewing experience in the upcoming NFL campaign. In fact, the new features are so great that one of them can even help you win your fantasy football league!

Happy times, indeed. (RELATED: Buffalo Bills’ Trainwreck Continues As Team Is Forced To Sign Anthony Brown After Mitchell Trubisky Injury: REPORT)

The first game of the new season is Sept. 5 between the Baltimore Ravens and back-to-back defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Subscribers to NFL Sunday Ticket will have the ability to watch games very differently than last season because of something new (and fantastic) called the “Fantasy View” partner, fantasy integrations that go even deeper. The multi-view option has been ratcheted up as well, according to a YouTube blog.

Here’s a look at the multi-view goodies:

YouTube is adding customizable multi-view options to NFL Sunday Ticket, allowing users to build custom two-, three-, or four-game multi-view panels. A big W….pic.twitter.com/I8hLJPFAJJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 20, 2024

And a completely new feature, here’s a sneak peek at the “Fantasy View” partner:

YouTube TV will now also offer Fantasy View, allowing Yahoo and NFL,com users to link their fantasy teams to their YouTube TV accounts—which will provide key plays and multi-view options personalized to each viewer’s fantasy football roster. pic.twitter.com/Ly4pNUCYCl https://t.co/yy98p6yEVa — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 20, 2024

Oh man … I truly believe this is going to be one of the best football seasons we’ve ever had.