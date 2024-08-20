Editorial

‘More Personalized’: YouTube TV Is Giving Us Some Absolutely Glorious ‘Sunday Ticket’ Upgrades For The New NFL Season

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: A general view of atmosphere at DIRECTV CELEBRATES 25th Season of NFL SUNDAY TICKET at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NFL SUNDAY TICKET on DIRECTV)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Okay, this does it … I’m getting NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you’re a subscriber to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and/or YouTube TV, you’ll be getting some absolutely glorious upgrades to your viewing experience in the upcoming NFL campaign. In fact, the new features are so great that one of them can even help you win your fantasy football league!

Happy times, indeed. (RELATED: Buffalo Bills’ Trainwreck Continues As Team Is Forced To Sign Anthony Brown After Mitchell Trubisky Injury: REPORT)

The first game of the new season is Sept. 5 between the Baltimore Ravens and back-to-back defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Subscribers to NFL Sunday Ticket will have the ability to watch games very differently than last season because of something new (and fantastic) called the “Fantasy View” partner, fantasy integrations that go even deeper. The multi-view option has been ratcheted up as well, according to a YouTube blog.

Here’s a look at the multi-view goodies:

And a completely new feature, here’s a sneak peek at the “Fantasy View” partner:

Oh man … I truly believe this is going to be one of the best football seasons we’ve ever had.