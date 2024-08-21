Prosecutors Indict 23 Individuals For Allegedly Using Drones To Smuggle Drugs Into Prisons

Federal prosecutors indicted 23 individuals for allegedly orchestrating schemes to smuggle drugs and cellphones into Georgia state prisons using drones, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced Wednesday.

Federal authorities unsealed two indictments charging 23 individuals with conspiracies to smuggle drugs and cellphones into Georgia state prisons using drones. These charges stem from a detailed investigation dubbed Operation Night Drop, which targeted illicit activities aimed at compromising prison security, according to the DEA.

The primary charges in each indictment include conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine, offenses that could lead to sentences ranging from 10 years to life in prison. In addition to drug charges, several defendants face counts of Unlawful Use of a Communication Facility, with the use of modern technology to allegedly facilitate criminal activities, the press release stated.

These investigations were spearheaded by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF), in cooperation with the DEA, the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Criminal Investigations and Intelligence divisions and local law enforcement agencies. Their efforts revealed a sophisticated network that employed drones to deliver substantial quantities of contraband, including narcotics and communication devices, into facilities such as Smith State Prison and Telfair State Prison.

Evidence gathered includes intercepted text messages and Facebook Messenger communications among the defendants, detailing drug quantities, prices and logistical arrangements for drone deliveries, according to the press release. In addition to the criminal charges, federal prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of 10 drones and 21 firearms seized during the course of the investigation.