Adam Sandler Announces Travis Kelce Will Cameo In ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Adam Sandler revealed that Travis Kelce will make a cameo appearance in the highly anticipated “Happy Gilmore 2.”

He broke the big news during the Tuesday segment of “The Tonight Show,” starring Jimmy Fallon. Fallon asked Sandler about the cameos in the film, to which he replied, “Travis has… he mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis,” as he confirmed the rumors of the NFL star’s involvement in “Happy Gilmore 2”.

“This is happening, we’re getting ready to shoot it in New Jersey,” Sandler said. He went on to give fans more tidbits of information about the film before complimenting Kelce by saying, “He’s a stud, he’s a stud, and he’s so funny!”

Sandler began by providing an update on the upcoming production and the progress of the sequel.

“Ya we start in a couple weeks,” he said. He beamed with pride as he said, “we worked hard on this script man, we don’t wanna let anybody down.”

“We wrote our asses off!” Sandler told the audience.

Sandler then launched into his description of Kelce, and how the Kansas City Chiefs star was going to be integrated in the movie.

“We have a nice something for Travis, he’s going to come by and – and he’s a very nice guy – you guys would love him in real life, what a big, handsome guy, and ya well funny, and cool as hell,” Sandler said.

Kelce has previously spoken about his dream to appear in the movie after saying he was a “huge fan of the Sandman,” and admitting that he would do “anything” to get a role in the film, according to Billboard.(RELATED: Revved-Up Trailer For ‘F1’ Features Brad Pitt’s Long Awaited Return To The Big Screen)

Kelce has expanded his horizons beyond the NFL by beefing up his TV and film resumé. His star rose higher after dating Taylor Swift, and Kelce is now appearing in the upcoming Ryan Murphy FX horror series, “Grotesquerie,” and will be the host of the Amazon Prime game show reboot “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”.