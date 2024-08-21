Authorities Investigate After Bugs Found Their Way Into DNC Delegates’ Food: REPORT

Chicago police and the FBI reportedly launched an investigation Wednesday after bugs were placed in the breakfast meant for delegates attending the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, law enforcement sources said.

Authorities are attempting to determine if the bugs were intentionally placed in the breakfast prepared for the delegate staying at the Fairmont Chicago Hotel, sources told WGN9.

BREAKING: FBI Investigating After Maggots Found In DNC Delegates Breakfast “After maggots were found in the breakfast of delegates attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the FBI is investigating if it was intentional.” – Times Now Digital pic.twitter.com/Q1CQerfRZW — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) August 21, 2024

Chicago law enforcement and Illinois state troopers assembled in the hotel lobby near meeting rooms as concerned delegates discussed the contamination, WGN9 reported. Indiana delegate Tracy Boyd, representative for the Indianapolis region at the DNC, told the outlet breakfast was delayed for her group following the discovery.

“They protected us, of course, and turned it around in minutes,” Boyd reportedly said. “I really do want to give a shout-out to the hotel staff and leadership.”

A Fairmont Chicago Hotel spokesperson told WGN9 that they had to perform cleanup at a DNC breakfast event.

“We can confirm that a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel this morning,” Fairmont Chicago hotel spokeswoman Haley Robles told the outlet. “Our team acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident.”

Maggots were reportedly brought into the hotel by activists attempting to send a message, multiple police sources alleged. Law enforcement overseeing DNC security released a statement Wednesday obtained by the outlet alleging multiple women had brought in “unknown objects.” (RELATED: ‘We’re A Live Show So We Have To Go’: Pelosi’s Interview Goes Off The Rails As Protesters Shout, Late-Night Host Gives In)

“Multiple unknown female offenders are alleged to have entered a building (200 block of North Columbus Drive) and began placing unknown objects onto tables containing food. The offenders are believed to have then left the area. One victim was treated and released on-scene. Along with CPD, FBI-Chicago is assisting in the investigation. No further information is available at this time,” the statement reportedly read.

Delegates from Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, Missouri and South Dakota are staying at the Fairmont Hotel, WGN9 noted.

“All Americans have the right to peaceful protest, but ugly attacks like this have no place in our democracy,” Indiana Democratic Party spokesperson Sam Barloga said. “We thank the security team for responding swiftly.”

Crowds of anti-Israel protesters gathered outside the DNC ahead of the week’s festivities, and the demonstrations have since been ongoing. Democratic lawmakers were reportedly pressed not to use their names in hotel bookings because “hotels have been getting random calls asking for people,” one Democratic lawmaker told Axios.

The DNC kicked off Monday at the United Center in Chicago and lasts until Thursday.