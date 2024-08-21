‘What’s Goin’ On With Y’all?’: Caller Confronts Charlamagne About ‘Falling Head Over Heels For’ Harris

A caller on Wednesday challenged radio host Charlamagne Tha God about his support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Charlamagne in May declined to endorse President Joe Biden when he was running for reelection but said he “absolutely would endorse” Harris when the president dropped out and endorsed her in July. A caller on “The Breakfast Club” expressed incredulity about Charlamagne and his co-hosts backing Harris despite her record as vice president. (RELATED: Over Three-Fifths Of Americans Believe Kamala Harris Covered Up Biden’s Health Issues, Polls Find)

LISTEN:

“How you guys falling for Kamala so bad? I mean, you guys are falling head over heels for this lady. She a VP almost four years, she’s done absolutely nothing,” the caller said. “And she copy and pasting Trump’s ‘no tax on tips,’ and everybody’s just falling for it. I mean, it is ridiculous. What’s goin’ on with y’all? … I mean, Charlamagne, you too, man — you just as guilty, man. I mean, not you, [DJ] Envy, so much, ’cause you somewhat 50/50, I can see it. But Charla, man.”

“Actually, I’ve been supporting the vice president since 2020 … I did a couple of campaign stops with her in 2020. I like her message of rebuilding the middle class,” Charlamagne responded. “Don’t you want the opportunity to own a small business? Don’t you want the opportunity to own a home? Don’t you want to see more money in working-class people’s pockets? And I like the fact that she’s put her money where her mouth is in regards to mental health, $285 million to increase the amount of mental health professionals in schools … Her being a leader in the maternal health space … Do I love the whole Democratic Party? No, but she has some policies that I can get behind.”

The caller then said Harris has failed in her role of stemming the border crisis.

“So you mean to tell me, the past four years — what’s been going on, everybody’s hurting. She’s done absolutely nothing for the border. That was her one job as VP — absolutely nothing,” he said. “She is just a face. Do you not know she’s not who’s in charge … and running things in the Democrat Party?”

“By the way, I had to temper my expectations too, but when you say a vice president wasn’t doing nothing, that’s the point,” Charlamagne said. “That’s what a vice president’s supposed to do. But she has been doing a lot. But a vice president is supposed to be quiet — she’s not the person in charge.”

A different caller recently called out Charlamagne for supporting Harris and told the radio host that former President Donald Trump made America “great” for him.

“Man, Charlamagne, you be tap dancing like a muh, man. You got to cut that stuff out, bruh. Is you on Kamala payroll or something? Cut it out, bruh for real,” the caller said. “The coonery you be doing, you got to stop. I thought you was my OG.”

