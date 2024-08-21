Charlamagne Claims Trump Is ‘Over’ Being Nominee Due To ‘PTSD’ From Assassination Attempt

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God claimed Wednesday on CNN that former President Donald Trump is “over” being the GOP’s presidential nominee due to alleged “PTSD” from an assassination attempt in July.

With the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in its third night, CNN featured Charlamagne and another podcast host to discuss the tight race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Charlamagne doubled down on his statement from his radio show, saying he believes Trump no longer wants to run in 2024, either due to PTSD from the assassination attempt or to avoid jail time related to his upcoming New York trial. (RELATED: Trump Still Within Striking Distance In Blue State GOP Hasn’t Won in 20 Years, Despite National Harris Surge)

“I think, you know, what Nikki Haley said when she said the first party to get rid of their 80-year-old candidate was going to win this election — I think that‘s going to come to be true,” Charlamagne said. “I think that, you know, he‘s just over it. I mean, the guy did just get shot at what? A month ago.”

“I think there‘s some PTSD involved. I think everything that you‘re seeing right now from Donald Trump is just a response to trauma. He‘s just staying busy because he absolutely has nothing else to do,” Charlamagne continued. “Or maybe it‘s just his ego saying, ‘Hey, I need to continue the run because I want to stay out of jail.’ But I don’t think he wants to be the nominee in any way, shape or form.”

During a Wednesday episode of his show “The Breakfast Club,” Charlamagne had called out an audio clip of the former president over his lack of enthusiasm during a campaign event in Howell, Michigan.

“He don’t wanna be there no more, man,” Charlamagne said. “You can hear it in his voice. Donald Trump is over it. He does not want to be the Republican nominee no more.”

While the radio host declined to endorse President Joe Biden in May, he has since thrown his support behind Harris after she became the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. During his show Wednesday, Charlamagne faced pushback from a caller who questioned why he and his co-hosts were “falling head over heels” for Harris.

“Actually, I’ve been supporting the vice president since 2020 … I did a couple of campaign stops with her in 2020. I like her message of rebuilding the middle class,” Charlamagne responded. “Do I love the whole Democratic Party? No, but she has some policies that I can get behind.”

