Reds’ Elly De La Cruz Becomes Just The 5th Player Ever In MLB History To Join The 60/20 Club

Elly De La Cruz, the shortstop for the Cincinnati Reds, made history Wednesday by joining the 60/20 club. Taking on the Toronto Blue Jays, he stole his MLB-leading 60th base of the campaign, which made him just the fifth player ever in league history to have at least 60 stolen bases and 20 home runs in a season.

In the fifth inning of the game, De La Cruz stole third base and eventually got home to tie up the contest for the Reds. (RELATED: Reds Legend Joey Votto Announces Retirement From Baseball)

The fourth player to join the 60/20 club was Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. last season. That year, he knocked 41 home runs and put up 73 stolen bases.

The other three members of the club are: Rickey Henderson, Eric Davis and Joe Morgan, with the last two also being Reds players.

Can we just go ahead and put this kid in the Hall of Fame now?

If you’ve been following my work here at the Daily Caller, then you know that I’ve had Elly De La Cruz on my radar from the get-go. And though I’m impressed with him being in the 60/20 club, it’s honestly not the most shocking thing in the world. I knew he was going to be a superstar.

And to think Elly is only 22 years old doing this … imagine him in his prime, wow.