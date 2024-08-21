Reds Legend Joey Votto Announces Retirement From Baseball

We’re gonna miss you, Joey! Congratulations on one hell of a career!

First baseman Joey Votto, the legendary Cincinnati Red and winner of the 2010 NL MVP, has announced his retirement from baseball.

Now 40 years old, the six-time All-Star took to social media Wednesday night with the announcement. (RELATED: MiLB’s Durham Bulls Come Out With The Most Swaggalicious Jersey To Honor Hockey And The Carolina Hurricanes)

“I was myself in this sport,” wrote Votto. “I was able to be my best self. I played this sport with every last ounce of my body, heart, and mind. Thank you for everything.”

After completing a 12-year, $251.5 million deal with Cincinnati last season, Votto became a free agent. Votto was taken in the 2002 amateur draft by the Reds in the second round, with the MLB legend coming out of Toronto’s Richview Collegiate Institute.

Throughout his 17 years (2,056 games) in Cincy, Votto tallied a .294 batting average, 356 home runs, 1,144 RBIs and a .409 on-base percentage. In 2011, he was the winner of the Gold Glove and led the National League in on-base percentage on seven occasions.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Votto (@joeyvotto)

I get that he’s 40 and we all knew this was coming eventually, but it’s still crazy to think Joey Votto is officially retired now.

I remember it like it was yesterday when he was clobberin’ the ball.

Congratulations on a tremendous career, @JoeyVotto and enjoy your retirement. Throwback to his 3 HR game from Mother’s Day 2012, capped off with a walk-off grand slam. pic.twitter.com/TxwOQlJQfD — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 21, 2024

The game won’t be the same without ya, pimp. Enjoy retirement.