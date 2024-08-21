US

Colorado Construction Crew Uncovers WWII-Era Explosive Device

Italy Daily Life 2022

Image not from story (Photo by Nicola Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images)

Mariane Angela Entertainment And News Reporter
Font Size:

The Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a Colorado construction crew unearthed a WWII-era explosive device.

The Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter to announce a historical discovery made by construction workers who stumbled upon a military ordnance during their operations. The location is historically significant as it was once part of the former Lowry Bombing and Gunnery Range.

This range, encompassing 100 square miles, was operational from 1938 and played a crucial role during World War II, according to Fox News. It served as a training ground for military armaments, involving both practice and high-explosive bombs. The range continued to be used for various training exercises with inert and live munitions until 1963, according to the Omaha District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (RELATED: Video Shows Decorated US Warship Used In Tom Hanks Movie Docked For Restoration)

Upon arrival, bomb technicians utilized an X-ray device to carefully examine the discovered object. Their investigation concluded the item was an inert cast-iron miniature bomb, specifically identified as a World War II Mark 23 Mod 1 training round, the Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office stated. After confirming the device’s inert nature, it was handed over to the Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora for further handling.