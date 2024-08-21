Editorial

Dallas Cowboys’ Training Camp Hotel Catches On Fire, But Fortunately No Injuries

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 8: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys attends a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at training camp on August 8, 2024 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Holy hell, what a wild offseason it’s been for the Cowboys, and here we go again.

According to an announcement from the Dallas Cowboys themselves, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there was a fire that sparked up Tuesday in an empty guest room that was in the franchise’s hotel in California that they call home during training camp. With that being said, there were fortunately no injuries. (RELATED: ‘More Personalized’: YouTube TV Is Giving Us Some Absolutely Glorious ‘Sunday Ticket’ Upgrades For The New NFL Season)

Per Dallas, the fire only took place in one room, and as far as the team’s practice that day, there wasn’t any disruption whatsoever. Before breaking camp Thursday, the ‘Boys have two more workouts still on the schedule.

Every offseason since 2012, the Cowboys have been holding training camp at a hotel complex that is close to their Oxnard, California, practice fields. Before that year, Dallas switched back and forth between Oxnard and San Antonio, Texas.

Yikes … and we thought the CeeDee Lamb fire was bad. Now the Cowboys are out here dealing with literal fires.