Dallas Cowboys’ Training Camp Hotel Catches On Fire, But Fortunately No Injuries

Holy hell, what a wild offseason it’s been for the Cowboys, and here we go again.

According to an announcement from the Dallas Cowboys themselves, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there was a fire that sparked up Tuesday in an empty guest room that was in the franchise’s hotel in California that they call home during training camp. With that being said, there were fortunately no injuries. (RELATED: ‘More Personalized’: YouTube TV Is Giving Us Some Absolutely Glorious ‘Sunday Ticket’ Upgrades For The New NFL Season)

Per Dallas, the fire only took place in one room, and as far as the team’s practice that day, there wasn’t any disruption whatsoever. Before breaking camp Thursday, the ‘Boys have two more workouts still on the schedule.

Every offseason since 2012, the Cowboys have been holding training camp at a hotel complex that is close to their Oxnard, California, practice fields. Before that year, Dallas switched back and forth between Oxnard and San Antonio, Texas.

There is a fire at the hotel where the Cowboys stay for training camp, and firefighters are on the scene. The Cowboys say the fire was in only one building, and that no one was hurt. The team is continuing forward with their walkthrough, as this is happening. pic.twitter.com/o1AoPpl7YX — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 21, 2024

Statement from the Dallas Cowboys on the fire in their team hotel at training camp today. 👇 pic.twitter.com/JjNH579WPM — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) August 21, 2024

Yikes … and we thought the CeeDee Lamb fire was bad. Now the Cowboys are out here dealing with literal fires.