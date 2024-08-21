The Best New Narrative Dems And Media Hope To Get Out Of The DNC

The Democratic National Convention is well underway and we’re seeing in interesting contrast take shape inside and outside the convention center.

Inside, Democrats have declared their love of “Freedom” and do their best to feign patriotism. Just outside, hordes of unwashed activists burn American flags and all but declare their allegiance to Hamas.

Chicago — “F—k this country! Burn it down!”

Masked far-left DNC protesters outside the Israeli consulate burn an American flag and call for the violent destruction of the United States. pic.twitter.com/FbKv2WVsCk — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 21, 2024

It’s bad optics as it is, and it could still spiral out of control later this week. But don’t count on it. This activism is all theater-kid performance. Everyone at the convention knows that if things get too out of hand, they all lose. Democrats want to win and activists want to live to fight another day — or another four years to pressure an even more sympathetic administration farther to the left. And even if they go rogue in their anti-Israel zeal, Democrats have the city on lock down. It will be a simmering pot of anti-Americanism that never quite boils over.

So Democrats and the media will likely get the narrative they’re hoping for.

They’ll point to the activists and say, “Look how our side peacefully exercises their 1st Amendment rights to disagree.”

They’ll heap praise on Chicago officials: “Look how our highly competent state and local officials and law enforcement kept order.”

And in contrast, they’ll point to those “dangerous insurrections” who tried to “overthrow democracy” on Jan. 6.

Get ready, it’s coming: the media’s gaslighting take away will be that Democrats are the party of free speech and law and order. Republicans better not act surprised — and be prepared to prove how the Democrats are no such thing.