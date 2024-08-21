DNC Taps Ex-ABC Exec Who Produced J6 Hearings To Produce More Anti-Trump Content For Convention

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) reportedly tapped former ABC News president James Goldston, who produced the Jan. 6 Committee hearings, to create two short films, Political Playbook reported on Wednesday.

Goldston will reportedly “build on his work” for the House Jan. 6 Committee by creating the short films that are set to air at the convention on Wednesday night, according to Politico Playbook. The first film will reportedly be titled, “Big Lie,” and the second will revolve around the events that occurred at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Democrats hired Goldston, who joined the Jan. 6 committee as an adviser in 2022, to “produce” the Jan. 6 committee’s hearings nationally televised on June 9, 2022. Viewers of the televised committee hearing witnessed a slew of pre-recorded footage, live witness accounts, official White House photographs and some surveillance footage from inside the Capitol.

The televised hearings produced by Goldston aired on ABC News, CBS, CNN, MSNBC and NBC News at 8 p.m., raking in more than 20 million viewers. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Here Are The Early Cable Ratings For The First Jan. 6 Hearing)

Then-Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy accused Democrats of hiring Goldston “to choreograph their Jan. 6 political theater.”

“The Democrats have turned to the former ABC News exec, under whose leadership ABC spiked a story on Jeffrey Epstein, to choreograph their Jan 6 political theatre,” McCarthy said in a June 6, 2022 statement.

The Democrats have turned to the former ABC News exec, under whose leadership ABC spiked a story on Jeffrey Epstein, to choreograph their Jan 6 political theatre. https://t.co/YzJ6hvUkzt — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 6, 2022

Goldston left his position at ABC News in late January of 2021 after being the head of the company’s news division since 2014. He served as ABC News’ president when the network came under fire for allegedly quashing former anchor Amy Robach‘s interview with Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre in 2015, when Buckingham Palace reportedly threatened the network for including Prince Andrew in the story.

