Doctor Charged After Allegedly Hiding Cameras To Record Minors And Women Undressing

Authorities in Michigan have charged a 40-year-old doctor with alleged multiple sex crimes committed over several years, the Oakland County Sheriff’s office announced in a press release Tuesday.

Police arrested Dr. Oumair Aejaz on Aug. 8 and charged him with allegedly placing hidden cameras in many different settings to record adults and minors in various states of undress, according to the press release posted on Facebook.

Oakland County Sheriff, Mike Bouchard, said that besides allegedly placing cameras in bathrooms, changing areas, hospital rooms, and his own home, Aejaz also allegedly recorded sex acts with unconscious or sleeping women, according to the press release.

Bouchard said at a press conference that the magnitude of Aejaz’s alleged offenses is currently unknown, but that authorities will launch an investigation that will likely take months to complete, according to FOX2. (RELATED: ‘Hidden Spy Camera’: Arizona High School Teacher Allegedly Recorded Students Changing Clothes)

Metro Detroit doctor charged with sex crimes; accused of filming kids, adults at swim school, hospitals & more. https://t.co/Y09m451QLP — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) August 20, 2024

“The victimization is so broad and the perversion so great, we’re just beginning to wrap our arms around it,” Bouchard said. “Disturbing on so many levels.”

A tip by Aejaz’s wife, who came forward to authorities with disturbing materials, led police on searches that have uncovered computers, phones, 15 external devices and a single hard drive that allegedly contained 13,000 videos, FOX2 reported.

Many of the charges against Aejaz stem from an alleged recording he made of a mother and her kids undressing in a changing room at the Goldfish Swimming Club in 2023, according to FOX2.

“These are children and moms at a swim school,” Oakland County Prosecutor McDonald said during the news conference. “They’re there to teach their kids to swim. Because that brings their kids joy and because they want their kids to be safe around water. They were victimized by a person of trust in the community – a medical doctor.”

Among others, the charges against Aejaz include one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to create or reproduce child sexually abusive material, and two counts of recording children under the age of 18 while nude, FOX2 reported.

Aejaz, an Indian national who moved to the US on a 2011 work visa, is currently being held on $2 million bond, according to the outlet.