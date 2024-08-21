DOJ Launches Investigation Into Tennessee’s Largest Prison For Alleged Sexual Abuse, Assault

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Tuesday that it would investigate Tennessee’s largest prison for rampant assaults, sexual abuse and murders, according to a press release.

The DOJ is launching an investigation into Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, a private prison opened by CoreCivic in 2016 and the largest prison in the state, after reports of sexual and physical abuse inside the prison, according to the press release. The prison allegedly had 196 assaults, two murders and 90 cases of sexual assault reported from July 2022 to June 2023, according to The Washington Post.

“People are incarcerated at Trousdale Turner as punishment for their crimes, but in our legal system, punishment does not and cannot include violence and sexual abuse,” DOJ Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division said in the press release. “The Justice Department is launching this comprehensive investigation to determine if there are systemic constitutional violations regarding the treatment of people in this privately-run correctional facility. We are committed to protecting the constitutional rights of people held inside jails and prisons across our country.”

The prison also allegedly suffers from massive staffing issues, with a turnover rate of 188% turnover rate among guards in 2023, according to United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis. (RELATED: Biden DOJ Goes To Bat For Trump In Case Involving Clearing BLM Protesters Outside White House)

An audit of Tennessee prisons in 2023 found that CoreCivic-managed prisons in the state have a turnover rate of 146%, compared to state-owned prisons at 37%. CoreCivic prisons also have a 42% vacancy rate among guards.

“The safety and dignity of every person in our care is a top priority for our leadership and the staff at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center,” Steven Owen, vice president of communications at CoreCivic, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “That’s why we’ve worked closely with the Tennessee Department of Corrections to identify and implement policies and processes that enhance safety and security while providing meaningful programs and services geared towards helping the individuals in our care prepare for successful reentry. We take this matter very seriously and are committed to working closely with both [the Tennessee Department of Corrections] and USDOJ officials to address areas of concern.”

CoreCivic housed “potential” sexual abuse victims in the same cells as “potential aggressors,” according to the audit. CoreCivic also allegedly did not properly investigate claims of sexual assault and sexual harassment in their prisons.

“Publicly available information suggests that Trousdale Turner has been plagued by serious problems since it first opened its doors,” Leventis said. “Although CoreCivic owns and operates Trousdale, the State of Tennessee is ultimately responsible for the safety of the people incarcerated there. This investigation seeks to determine whether Tennessee is meeting its constitutional obligations.”

“We are aware of the investigation and TDOC will cooperate fully,” the Tennessee Department of Corrections told the DCNF.

The DOJ deferred to the press release when the Daily Caller News Foundation reached out for comment.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include a statement from TDOC.

