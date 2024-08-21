Donald Trump Says RFK Jr. ‘Probably Would’ Have A Role In His Administration

2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Tuesday that Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “probably would” have a role in his administration if he reelected as president.

Trump told CNN’s Kristen Holmes during a campaign event in Michigan that he would “love” to receive Kennedy’s endorsement. The former president added that he would “certainly” be open to having Kennedy in his administration if the third-party candidate were to drop out of the 2024 race.

“I like him a lot. I respect him a lot,” Trump said. “I probably would, if something like that would happen. He’s a very different kind of a guy — a very smart guy. And, yeah, I would be honored by that endorsement, certainly.”

Kennedy’s running mate, Silicon Valley lawyer Nicole Shanahan, said Tuesday that their campaign is currently debating whether to bow out and “join forces” with Trump. Shanahan made clear her apprehension toward staying in the race and risking the victory of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s nominee. (RELATED: ‘Asking Voters To Forget How Good Things Were’: JD Vance Blasts Kamala Harris’s Economic Messaging Strategy)

Trump told CNN he did not know Kennedy, who he called a “brilliant guy,” was considering dropping out.

“He’s a brilliant guy. He’s a very smart guy. I’ve known him for a very long time,” the Republican presidential nominee said. “I didn’t know he was thinking about getting out, but if he is thinking about getting out, certainly I’d be open to it.”

Kennedy is not the only individual Trump has entertained giving a future job. Trump told Reuters on Monday that billionaire Elon Musk may be offered an advisory role or cabinet position in his administration if he wins come November.

