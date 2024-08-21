MiLB’s Durham Bulls Come Out With The Most Swaggalicious Jersey To Honor Hockey And The Carolina Hurricanes

I need to get my hands on this merchandise and stat!

Minor league baseball teams always come up with the best promotions and here we go again with the Durham Bulls.

The Tampa Bay Rays’ Triple-A affiliate is having a night where they will be showing tribute to the legendary sport of hockey and the key part of this is the Bulls wearing the most dripped out uniforms, including jerseys that give off the appearance of hockey sweaters.

The Bulls are obviously linked to Tampa, Florida due to them being a Rays affiliate, but with the team being in Durham, North Carolina, they’re keeping things in the Tar Heel State as far as the franchise they’re choosing to honor on their Hockey Night. (RELATED: San Diego Padres Fan Gets Left A Bloody Mess After Being Popped Like A Balloon With Mike Tyson-Esque Punches)

And who’s the only hockey team in North Carolina in terms of the NHL?

The Carolina Hurricanes.

Check out these beauties that the Bulls cooked up for the Canes:

So how we feeling about these? pic.twitter.com/FpbGXfg620 — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) August 21, 2024

And on top of that, Durham came out with a video to hype this whole thing up:

Take Warning: Hockey Night with the @Canes is BACK on Friday, September 13! And wait until you see what we’re wearing… Get your tickets & gear here: https://t.co/KAYsPsukwk pic.twitter.com/Dtr4FakN37 — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) August 21, 2024

Only $79.99 for the jersey and $40.00 for the hat, not bad. And with me being the consumer I am …

*wife stares at me across the room wanting a new house badly and has been on my ass to save money*

Let me not go there.