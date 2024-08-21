Gene Wilder’s Childhood Home Goes Into Foreclosure After Elon Musk Loaned Millions

Elon Musk is foreclosing on a home that once belonged to Gene Wilder, and was later sold to his nephew.

Musk loaned reportedly money to filmmaker Jordan Walker-Pearlman and his wife, Elizabeth Hunter, when they expressed the desire to live in the home that once belonged to Walker-Pearlman’s uncle, Gene Wilder. Musk owned the home but sold it to Walker-Pearlman in 2020 for a reduced price, and loaned him money for the purchase, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The home held significant sentimental value to Walker-Pearlman, as he had reportedly lived there when he was a child. He and Hunter have since fallen behind on their payments to Musk, and the billionaire is foreclosing on the property, a notice of default showed, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Musk was originally asking for $9.5 million when he put the house up for sale, but he reduced the price to $7 million for Walker-Pearlman and his wife, The Wall Street Journal reported. Musk also reportedly offered them a $6.7 million loan for the property, the default notice showed. The pair were unable to maintain their rent payments and can no longer afford to keep their home, according to the outlet

Musk has since moved toward recovering his money by issuing a notice of foreclosure to Walker-Pearlman and his wife in July, the outlet reported. He has since listed the house for $12.95 million, according to a listing.

Walker-Pearlman told the publication that there are no hard feelings in this matter, and he does not perceive Musk’s decision to foreclose as “adversarial or mean.”

The filmmaker went on to tell The Wall Street Journal that the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike took a toll on his finances, making it difficult for him and his wife to maintain their lifestyle.

“There’s no tragedy here,” Walker-Pearlman told the outlet.

“Elon gave us a magical opportunity. I have no complaints,” he reportedly said.

He went on to explain the pressure that the loan put on his family.

“She did not want to continue morally owing Elon anymore,” Walker-Pearlman told The Wall Street Journal, referencing his wife as he clarified that the property was under her name.

“We already owe him such a spiritual debt,” he reportedly said.

The residence is 2,756-square-feet and is located above the Bel-Air Country Club, according to the listing. The “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” star sold it in 2007 at $2.725 million, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing records. He died in 2016.

Walker-Pearlman told the outlet he completely understands that Musk had to move forward with the foreclosure on the property. (RELATED: ‘I Had Zero Money’: Sharon Stone Explains How She Lost $18 Million)

“This is likely the closing of a very unicorn and beautiful chapter of our lives,” he reportedly said, after recalling his time in the home. “I’m not disgruntled at all.”