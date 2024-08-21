Elite University Reportedly Cracks Down On Anti-Israel Groups As Specter Of Back-To-School Protests Looms

George Washington University (GW) suspended two pro-Palestinian activist groups and placed six students on probation Monday in an effort to prevent campus protests from starting up again, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA).

GW once again suspended its chapters of Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) after previously suspending the groups last fall for projecting messages such as “Glory to our martyrs” and “Free Palestine From The River To The Sea” on campus buildings, JTA reported. The suspension means the groups will not receive monetary support or official recognition from the university. (RELATED: Socialist Group That Staged Ivy League Walkout Calls For ‘D**** To America And Israel’)

“GW administration may suspend our organizations and strip us of funding, but they will never quell the student movement,” JVP and SJP wrote in a shared post on Monday, along with their GWU chapters and the Student Coalition for Palestine at the university. “We will continue to resist.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Student Coalition for Palestine at GWU 🇵🇸🕊️ (@gwuscpalestine)

“GW takes seriously our commitment to free expression, ensuring the safety of our community, and maintaining our education and research missions,” a spokesperson for GW told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “As is appropriate for institutions of higher education, GW also has an obligation to address violations of university policy, and does so without regard to the content of the message those demonstrating seek to advance. It does so through a Code of Student Conduct that provides a fair review process that includes student peers.”

On Oct. 9, 2023, just two days after the Hamas terror attacks killed roughly 1200 Israelis, GW’s SJP issued a statement saying it “stands in full support of the liberation of our homeland and our people’s right to resist the violent 75-year long colonization of our homeland by any means necessary.”

The university’s protesters also organized an encampment last school year protesting Israel’s actions in the war. The encampment was cleared by police last May, just hours before Washington, D.C., mayor Muriel Bowser was set to testify in front of Congress regarding the protests.

GWU Jewish Voice for Peace and Students for Justice in Palestine did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

