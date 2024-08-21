Gov. Josh Shapiro Takes Jab At Fellow Democrat Who Allegedly Sabotaged His VP Chances

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania told reporters to ask Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania about the reported dispute between the two during a Wednesday Bloomberg roundtable.

Vice President Kamala Harris passed over Shapiro as her running mate in favor of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota after Fetterman reportedly advised the Harris campaign about how Shapiro was “excessively focused” on his personal ambitions. In his response to the reporter’s question about the supposed disagreement, Shapiro referenced controversial statements made by a spokesperson for Fetterman that conflicted with the senator’s position on the Israel-Gaza conflict. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Watchdog Sues Biden DHS For Docs Regarding ‘Election Threats Task Force’ Set Up In Key Swing State)

“I have no idea,” Shapiro told reporters, according to a post on X by Bloomberg Government reporter Jonathan Tamari. “You’ve got to ask Fetterman. Or I would say you should ask his spokesperson, but I think they’re not on the same page either.”

Josh Shapiro on beef with Fetterman:

“I have no idea. You’ve got to ask Fetterman. Or I would say you should ask his spokesperson, but I think they’re not on the same page either.” At @business roundtable this morning — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) August 21, 2024

Fetterman has been an outspoken supporter of Israel in their war that started after the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas that killed over 1,200 people. The senator also publicly called out Harris in March when she threatened consequences if Israeli forces went into Rafah as a part of their war effort.

“I have a sense that his international views are a lot less nuanced than my generation, because when he was growing up, it was might makes right, and for my generation and younger who, of course, are the ones protesting this, they have a much more nuanced view of the region,” Carrie Adams, Fetterman’s communications director, said to a reporter following an interview released Sunday that the senator granted to The Free Press.

The offices of Fetterman and Shapiro did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

