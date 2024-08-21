‘Are Things Cheaper For You?’: Harris Faulkner Presses Dem Guest Who Dodges Inflation Question To Talk About Race

Fox News host Harris Faulkner asked Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright on Wednesday if the Democratic Party would stop using race as a campaign talking point, instead citing the harmful effects of inflation that are weighing on voters.

Since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office in January 2021, prices have increased by 20%, with the annual inflation rate peaking at 9% in June 2022. Harris noted that some black voters were considering Trump due to the color green, referring to money, as she questioned Seawright after showing a clip of women telling former CNN host Don Lemon why they wouldn’t vote for Harris. (RELATED: ‘Willing To Give Republicans A Chance’: JD Vance Says Democrats’ Policies ‘Failed The Black Community’)

“I want to talk about race, it’s not the baseline that maybe Democrats think it is. Although it could do one thing for you: It could maybe snatch back some of the people who were clearly going to Trump for a different color: Green, for money, because the economy is not treating them well with high prices on everything,” Faulkner told Seawright. “So, the race thing for Democrats, when will you give that up as a talking point and start focusing on what people are really dealing with right now? Doesn’t matter what color you are or what ethnicity you are, it’s the pain at every shelf in America where they shop.”

“Well, I disagree a bit,” Seawright said, prompting Faulkner to interrupt and ask, “Are things cheaper for you?”

Trump has drawn higher support among black voters in polling for the 2024 election when compared to the 12% he received in a 2020 presidential election CNN exit poll, receiving 17% support from black voters in a CBS poll released Sunday and 26% in a Fox News poll released Aug. 14.

“34.4 million eligible African-American voters in this election, that is a 7% increase according to Pew Research from 2020,” Seawright responded. “So black folks carry a big stick when it comes to determining the future leaders of our country. So you don’t give that up. Kamala Harris is a qualified person.”

“So why does she need to say her race and their race? Why can’t she meet them where the interests are?” Faulkner asked. “They’re going to vote in their own interest.”

Black voters outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago also expressed their intention to vote for Trump, with one saying, “Trump has done a lot for us, more than what the media tried to portray.”

“But Harris, I think she has done that throughout her career. That’s why you see… Republicans in a Zoom, rallying on her behalf,” Seawright claimed. “She just happens to be a woman, she just happens to be black, but I will tell you, and she is the most qualified person to ever run for the office.”

