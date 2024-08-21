‘Big Fat No’: ‘The Princess Diaries’ Star Heather Matarazzo Abandons Los Angeles

Heather Matarazzo, best known for her role in “The Princess Diaries,” admitted that she ditched her Hollywood lifestyle in exchange for a more low-key life in Michigan.

The 41-year-old star shared a TikTok video Aug. 18 and told fans that she was thrilled to have made this big move with her wife.

“Yes, it is true. I live in Michigan,” she said in the video. “We kind of looked at each other, and we were like, ‘Do we want to be in Los Angeles anymore?’ And the answer was a big fat no.”

Matarazzo went on to explain that it has been a big step in her life.

“I’ve only ever lived in New York or L.A., so this was quite an experience for me and continues to be.”

She went on to boast the beautiful things she is enjoying in her new home, including apple cider donuts and the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

“I love that we can finally garden, and our animals are so happy … I just love it here; I love it so much,” the famous actress said. “There’s such an abundance of nature, and everybody that I’ve met has just been so incredibly kind.”

In spite of her happiness with her living conditions, the “Saved!” actress admitted that she was not quite ready to call herself a “Michigander,” but that’s not for lack of love.

“I feel very grateful to have landed in Michigan. Very, very grateful indeed,” Matarazzo said.

The star has abandoned her Hollywood lifestyle, but she has not closed the door on her Hollywood career. She will star in the second season of “Wednesday,” featuring Jenna Ortega, and very much remains in the spotlight. (RELATED: ‘Out Of My Lane’: Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Nearly Quit Acting)

Matarazzo rose to fame in “Welcome to the Dollhouse” and appeared in the final season of “Roseanne” in 1997. A few of her numerous credits in television and film include “Now and Again,” “54” and “Devil’s Advocate.”