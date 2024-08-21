REPORT: Human Leg Found Near Popular Carousel In Brooklyn, Just Days After Skull Discovered In Same Area

Authorities launched an investigation after a human leg was discovered Wednesday near a popular carousel, just days after a skull was found in the same area.

Human bones were discovered on two separate occasions along the shoreline near Jane’s Carousel in Brooklyn Bridge Park. The discoveries, including a skull and a human leg, were made close to one of the city’s most scenic and heavily visited areas, according to the New York Daily News. Authorities were first alerted when a city parks department officer found a skull and other bones early Monday morning.

Human leg washes up near famed NYC carousel — two days after parks worker found skull there https://t.co/yb3rhU0m4s pic.twitter.com/YnJNzNdBMw — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) August 21, 2024

The subsequent discovery of a femur at the same location early Wednesday prompted further investigation by the police and the city medical examiner’s office. The medical examiner is now determining if the bones are from the same person, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Police Responding To Car Accident Discover Dead Body Hidden In Mattress, Authorities Say)

A city parks enforcement officer discovered remains clad in clothing, the New York Post reported. A pair of boots were also discovered in the area. Local law enforcement and forensic teams have launched a comprehensive investigation after the unsettling discovery near Jane’s Carousel. The area is known for its views of the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges and its historic setting within a renovated 19th-century warehouse district, which draws numerous tourists daily.