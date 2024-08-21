‘Are You Embarrased’: Jesse Watters Spars With Democratic Chair Jane Kleeb On Immigration Policy And Party Image

Fox News host Jesse Watters clashed with Nebraska Democratic Chair Jane Kleeb over immigration policy and the Democratic Party’s image Wednesday on Fox News.

During Kleeb’s appearance on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Watters suggested Democratic supporters are unclear about Vice President Kamala Harris‘ political identity and policy stances. Watters wasted no time in pressing Kleeb.

“Are you embarrassed when you see all these Democrats not have a clue about who or what Kamala wants to be?” Watters asked the Democratic chair.

“No, I think a couple of things. One, we see these types of camera shots at the Trump rallies too,” Kleeb answered. “I also feel bad for the Trump voters when they’re asked policies on economics or immigration and on the spot and they get nervous and they can’t get the words up.”

“If you’re saying that if you asked the Trump rally goer what Trump’s plan on the border was, he couldn’t answer?” the host asked Kleeb. (RELATED: ‘Afraid To Face Her Record Of Failure’: Trump Campaign Senior Adviser Says Media Bias Allowed Biden And Harris To ‘Dupe’ Voters)

“They will definitely say to close it and round up 12 million people. We all know that. We also know that that’s not a real immigration policy,” Kleeb responded. “We know that Republicans and Democrats came together with an immigration bipartisan plan. Trump wouldn’t pass it because he said it’s not good politics.”

Watters then questioned the chair on how Trump could pass the policy when he was not an elected official at the time.

“This is when he was president. There was a bipartisan plan. Democrats and Republicans came together and Trump said, we’re not doing that. It’s bad politics,” Kleeb said.

“I don’t remember that. I remember the border was pretty secure. If you look at the numbers, I’m right,” Watters chimed in and dispelled Kleeb’s claims.