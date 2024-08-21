Joey Lawrence’s Wife Files For Divorce With Major Custody Demands: REPORT

Samantha Lawrence filed for divorce from 80s heartthrob Joey Lawrence and is seeking sole physical custody of their young daughter.

Court documents filed in August show Samantha Lawrence ended the couples’ 2-year marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to TMZ. Samantha also asked the court to approve some major restrictions on Joey’s access to their daughter, Dylan. Joey is best known for his starring role in the hit 80s sitcom, “Blossom.”

The court documents indicate Samantha and Joey separated in June. She checked off the box to block the court from awarding spousal support to either party, according to TMZ.

She is seeking 100% sole custody of their daughter and has requested that Joey only be permitted to visit their child at her sole discretion, according to TMZ.

The documents state Samantha will wait until Dylan is 3 years old before she permits her to stay overnight with her father and she insists the allowance only be made for up to 2 nights per week, according to TMZ.

She is attempting to block Joey from taking Dylan for any extended periods of time until she is old enough to consent to such visits. Samantha is also attempting to block any non-family members from being around Dylan while she visits with her father, unless she authorizes such visits at her discretion, according to TMZ.

Joey and Samantha met while filming a movie together in 2020 and were engaged in August of 2021. They tied the knot in May 2022.

Samantha reportedly unfollowed Joey on social media in recent weeks and scrubbed her social media clean of most references to him. (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Officially Divorcing)

It’s unclear what caused their marriage to break down. Neither party has publicly addressed their split.

This story continues to develop.