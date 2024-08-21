‘F*ck It Man, Let It Hang Out’: John Cena Dishes The Real Deal On Filming Sex Scenes

WWE star John Cena dished the dirt on what it’s really like to film sex scenes, and says it’s not as hot as some may think.

The 13-time WWE Champion and 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion appeared on the Aug. 21 episode of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast with Shannon Sharpe, and spoke about his experiences behind the scenes of Amy Schumer’s “Trainwreck.” Cena told Sharpe that the steamy scenes that make it to the final cut are far from sexy for the actors involved.

“I’ve come to grips with like ‘This is who you are. You work hard every day to be the best you can — fuck it man, let it hang out,” Cena said, as he explained how he made peace with the awkward NSFW scenes that were required on-set.

Cena explained what his experience was like by noting that even during the podcast, the viewers only see him and Sharpe, but their perspective is very different.

“Right now, you guys at home think it’s just us,” Cena said. “There’s a whole fucking world back there!” he exclaimed, as he motioned around him.

The wrestling star then summarized the filming of the sex scenes.

“We started off practice; it was like a closed set” he said. Then, things got real.

“It’s just — there are so many people you need to make a movie,” Cena said.

“There is nothing intimate about it — nothing. So like — it’s real embarrassing,” he admitted.

Cena said he found it challenging to get through the expectations required of him for the sex scene.

"And then on top of that to do a comedic sex scene, where you're like — making fun of yourself, and they're literally like — try to have the most awkward sex you possibly can," he exclaimed.

“And with an audience watching that — that’s — it’s different,” he said.

“I don’t wanna say it sucks. It’s just — it’s different than you all think it is,” Cena said.