A “CNN News Central” panel on Wednesday warned that former President Donald Trump gaining black male support could harm Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Trump secured the backing of 17% of black voters in a CBS poll published on Sunday, a significant increase from the 12% he received in a 2020 CNN exit poll and nearly identical to the support he got in a CBS poll released Aug. 4. CNN host Brianna Keilar and the network’s senior political commentators David Urban and Van Jones said it is a significant issue for Harris to lose black and Hispanic voters to Trump and that the vice president needs to ensure she maintains them if she wants to win the election. (RELATED: Kamala Plots To Distance Herself From Biden Days After KJP Called Them ‘Critical Partners’)

'Real Problem For Kamala Harris': CNN Panel Sounds Alarm About Trump's 'Great Deal Of Support' From 'Black Men'

“Trump is winning over some black men, Latino men. And that is a real problem for Kamala Harris,” Keillar said.

“Kamala Harris has got a big, big problem, right? … Donald Trump has a great deal of support from African American men. You know, one of the things that I note is lacking from a lot of this program as well, a lot of outreach to the Hispanic community,” Urban said. “I don’t see a lot of Hispanics on the stage, right? And so they’ve got a lot of work to do … in the Hispanic community. The folks who are in the middle class feel a pinch on the economy, on immigration, in their communities. It’s going to be a real race. Look, nobody thinks it’s going to be easy, it’s going to be down to a few votes in all these states and all these counties. That’s why it’s important.”

I asked Obama’s neighbors on the South Side of Chicago who they want for President. Legitimate *shock* at these answers.

I asked Obama's neighbors on the South Side of Chicago who they want for President. Legitimate *shock* at these answers.

Jaw on the floor. Obama talked a lot of trash on Trump last night. I hope he sees this…

Black voters at a Chicago barbershop criticized Democrats for their illegal immigration policies, asserting they threaten African Americans’ jobs and benefits.

“She’s got work to do clawing back some of these young black men who want to hear that, ‘I want you to be successful economically, to be a business owner, to be an entrepreneur.’ It can’t all be government programs,” Jones said. “That’s not landing well with these young black men. When they hear ‘opportunity,’ they mean do you mean ‘charity?’ They want to be owners, they want to be builders. If she speaks to them in that way, and listens to them on that point, she can get ’em back, but right now she’s got work to do.”

“Trump still has the aura of strong businessman, strong businessman. I build things. I’m a tough guy, right? People like that,” Urban added.

Trump secures 21% of the black vote in a six-way race against Harris, independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver, with the former president’s share rising to 26% when the race is narrowed to only him and the vice president, according to a recent Fox News poll. The results are consistent with a June Fox News poll of the matchup between Trump and President Joe Biden.

Black male voters in Columbus, Georgia, told Sky News in a Monday video that they back Trump due to his bold personality, business acumen and economic policy.

