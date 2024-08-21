Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Lands Star Role In ‘Loose Cannons’ Film To Mark Hollywood Debut: REPORT

Ahh … the perks of dating Taylor Swift.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce keeps on finding himself deeper and deeper into pop culture, with his most recent case being him landing a star role in a movie that will mark his debut in Hollywood.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Kelce will be starring in a buddy cop action comedy called “Loose Cannons,” which will be through Lionsgate. And with that ‘buddy cop action comedy’ tag being put on the movie, it’s being compared to films such as “Rush Hour,” “Bad Boys” and “Lethal Weapon.” (RELATED: Dallas Cowboys’ Training Camp Hotel Catches On Fire, But Fortunately No Injuries)

One of the producers of “Loose Cannons” is Chad Stahelski, who directed the uber-popular “John Wick” franchise, the outlet reported. He’s reportedly working with his 87Eleven Entertainment partner, Jason Spitz, as well as Alex Young. The film currently doesn’t have a director, according to Parade.

“The premise centers on how every police precinct, at least in this movie’s world, has a crazy, out of control, rule-breaking officer on staff. But rather than pair them with a straight arrow and by the book partner, the premise here is that unhinged person is paired with someone just as out of line as they are,” reads The Hollywood Reporter’s report.

I’m gonna keep it a complete bean with y’all: This is gonna be one of the corniest things we ever see in Hollywood. Needless to say, I’ll pass.