LSU’s Brian Kelly Hilariously Trolls Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin To The Absolute Max, And We Might Have A War On Our Hands

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers and head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels talk before a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
We’ve got a drank war on the horizon!

Only a week prior to the kickoff of the 2024 college football campaign, we’ve got a high-profile SEC head coach (LSU’s Brian Kelly) trolling another (Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin) to the absolute max. And what’s the reason for this brewing war: Coca-Cola! The beverage giant is a sponsor for each program. (RELATED: Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Takes Jab At Coca-Cola, Doing So In One Of The Most Awkward Pressers You’ll Ever See)

Recently, Kiffin took a jab at the drink company while speaking with the media and the awkwardness was absolutely hilarious.

“You guys have 130 percent of your sugar for your entire day is in this one bottle,” said Kiffin.

Well, in an absolutely glorious troll job Wednesday, Kelly took a smooth shot at Kiffin during a press conference.

“Just a shout-out to our sponsor, Coke. Smartwater, a great Coke product,” stated Kelly. “Minerals, vitamins, it’s just great for ya. Refreshing, healthy and Coke provides you all the products you need, depending on what you like. And I love Smartwater.”

I honestly didn’t have a soda war on my bingo card for when the 2024 college football season got started, but here we are, and I’m all for it.