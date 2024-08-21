LSU’s Brian Kelly Hilariously Trolls Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin To The Absolute Max, And We Might Have A War On Our Hands

We’ve got a drank war on the horizon!

Only a week prior to the kickoff of the 2024 college football campaign, we’ve got a high-profile SEC head coach (LSU’s Brian Kelly) trolling another (Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin) to the absolute max. And what’s the reason for this brewing war: Coca-Cola! The beverage giant is a sponsor for each program. (RELATED: Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Takes Jab At Coca-Cola, Doing So In One Of The Most Awkward Pressers You’ll Ever See)

Recently, Kiffin took a jab at the drink company while speaking with the media and the awkwardness was absolutely hilarious.

“You guys have 130 percent of your sugar for your entire day is in this one bottle,” said Kiffin.

How long before Coca-Cola pulls its endorsement of Lane Kiffin’s press conferences? 😂 pic.twitter.com/f0001dVNA3 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) August 19, 2024

Well, in an absolutely glorious troll job Wednesday, Kelly took a smooth shot at Kiffin during a press conference.

“Just a shout-out to our sponsor, Coke. Smartwater, a great Coke product,” stated Kelly. “Minerals, vitamins, it’s just great for ya. Refreshing, healthy and Coke provides you all the products you need, depending on what you like. And I love Smartwater.”

Lane Kiffin’s press conference: “Does anybody drink Coke? You realize 130% of your sugar for the entire day is in this one bottle?” Brian Kelly’s press conference: “Hold my Smartwater…” pic.twitter.com/3mPxJhAIic — The Bengal Tiger (@BengalTigerOn3) August 21, 2024

I honestly didn’t have a soda war on my bingo card for when the 2024 college football season got started, but here we are, and I’m all for it.