‘We’re A Live Show So We Have To Go’: Pelosi’s Interview Goes Off The Rails As Protesters Shout, Late-Night Host Gives In

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s interview with “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert outside the Democratic National Convention (DNC) was disrupted by shouting protesters Tuesday night.

Anti-Israel protesters yelled from the audience after Pelosi said electing Vice President Kamala Harris to replace President Joe Biden is “what comes next.” Colbert first tried to address the interruption with composure, ensuring the demonstrators that he will ask Pelosi about the war in Gaza later in the interview.

“What we… there is… for the people at home, who can’t tell, there’s a protest going on in the audience right now,” Colbert said. “Hold on, young lady, I can hear you. There’s a protest going on right now.”

Colbert told the crowd that Pelosi will be asked about Israel and Palestine after a commercial break. Islamic terror group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, triggering a war in Gaza that led to several pro-Palestine protests at U.S. college campuses last spring. Thousands of anti-Israel demonstrators are crowded outside the DNC, which lasts until Thursday.

After the commercial break, Pelosi told an enthusiastic audience that “war has no role in civilized society.”

“We have to learn more about trust and peace and learning about each other, rather than, rather than to have a conflict resolve by war,” the former House speaker continued, struggling to complete her thought as one protester raised his voice. (RELATED: ‘Take A Punch For The Children’: CNN Host Asks Nancy Pelosi If She Has ‘Bad Blood’ With Biden)

“As you can see the continuing protest out here,” Colbert said, gesturing at the audience. “That answer is unsatisfying to some people because they believe that the United States — hold on one second. Would you like to respond to what they’re saying?”

“What I was saying is—” Pelosi restarted.

“Hold on, would you listen to her response?” Colbert asked the protesters.

“What, they’re screaming, I can’t hear them, but to those that have that question,” Pelosi said.

“They said that the United States should not have any role in supplying Israel arms to kill the peoples of Gaza. Now, that’s what they’re saying,” Colbert translated.

Pelosi said while “Israel has a right to defend itself,” a two-state solution should be implemented to end the war. She added that Palestinians should have “their own secure state,” but protesters continued to shout.

“Please don’t interrupt my guest,” Colbert said. “So, Madame Secretary — Madame Speaker — we’re a live show, so we have to go at this point. Please come again.”

Pelosi signed off by saying it is “great to be in Chicago.” The DNC began Monday at the United Center in Chicago and will last until Thursday.