Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Takes Jab At Coca-Cola, Doing So In One Of The Most Awkward Pressers You’ll Ever See

Okay … so clearly Lane Kiffin isn’t a fan of Coca-Cola.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin talked with reporters Monday in Oxford after a Rebels football practice, and this not only ended up being your typical Lane Kiffin press conference, but it was on steroids which made for some absolutely glorious content.

If you’re familiar with how Kiffin does business, then you’re aware that he’s not much of a fan of sharing intel, especially to the media. You’ll never hear him talk about injuries, he keeps things as close to him as possible and is just an outright professional when it comes to handling the press. So as a result, what tends to happen is we get nothing to chew on and it can sometimes create awkward moments.

After taking a final question and awkward silence slamming all of us in the face for a solid few seconds, Kiffin caught whiff of a Coca-Cola bottle that was placed on the podium. Being a sponsor before Kiffin became the head coach in 2019, Coke has been an Ole Miss athletics advertiser for quite some time now. So why did the bottle catch his attention now?

Who knows, but it’s friggin’ hilarious!

“Does anybody drink Coke?” questioned Kiffin to the media. “You realize that 130% of your sugar for the entire day is in this one bottle? Sixty-five grams of sugar.”

This was then followed by Kiffin calling out an ESPN reporter for being a Coke drinker, lmao!

WATCH:

Never change, Lane. Never change.