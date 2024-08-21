Pete Carroll Is Making A Return To USC — As A Teacher

I’m curious to see what this gig is all about.

When it comes to coaching, the legendary Pete Carroll isn’t sure if he’ll ever make a comeback. But he is making a return to the University of Southern California where his elite legacy began. However, it comes with a twist.

The former head coach of the Trojans and NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, Carroll spoke Tuesday with Sports Radio 93.3 KJR-FM and revealed that he will be teaching a spring class at USC. With that being said, he didn’t get into what exactly he will be teaching nor any other technicalities. (RELATED: LSU’s Brian Kelly Hilariously Trolls Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin To The Absolute Max, And We Might Have A War On Our Hands)

“I’m looking forward to that,” said Carroll. “It’s going to be a really exciting endeavor when it’s finalized and all that.”

USC said the following in a statement Wednesday that was sent to the Los Angeles Times.

“We are excited to welcome Pete Carroll home to USC in a new capacity in which he can, as a legendary coach and leader, share his knowledge and experience with our students.”

Longtime Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says he’s planning to return to USC to start teaching a class next spring. 👨‍🏫 https://t.co/rBIgufm597 pic.twitter.com/mBf4Mb67BA — theScore (@theScore) August 21, 2024

I was always a fan of Pete Carroll at USC, so this is pretty cool to see him make a return, even if it’s just in a teacher role. Now we just need to figure out the specifics of what he’s teaching.