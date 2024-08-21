Entertainment

Porn Star Sophia Leone’s Cause Of Death Revealed: REPORT

Adult Video News Awards - Arrivals

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, reportedly determined that porn star Sophia Leone’s official cause of death was an accidental overdose.

Law enforcement officials said the nature of the fatal overdose and the specific substances involved have not been determined at this time. Police investigated the adult film star’s death in New Mexico and initially reported that her death was “suspicious,” and “unique” when her body was found. Leone was found unresponsive inside her home, March 1, 2024, according to TMZ.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 23: (L-R) Adult film actresses Katalina Mills, Gina Valentina and Sophia Leone attend the 2016 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 23: (L-R) Adult film actresses Katalina Mills, Gina Valentina and Sophia Leone attend the 2016 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Sophia’s mother spoke with police during their extensive investigation and told them that her daughter was known to drink heavily at times. She went on to state that Leone had experienced suicidal thoughts in the past, according to TMZ.

Police sought the assistance of a homicide detective as part of their investigation and looked into all possible angles that could have led to the death of the adult star. The police later determined that Leone’s body did not demonstrate any signs of trauma and ruled out homicide. Since, they have officially classified her overdose as being accidental, according to TMZ.

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 23: (L-R) Adult film actresses Katalina Mills, Gina Valentina and Sophia Leone attend the 2016 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Leone was just 26 years old at the time of her death. She became a prominent star in the porn industry and worked closely with major porn studios, including Brazzers, Reality Kings and Evil Angel, according to TMZ.

News of Leone’s passing shook the industry and her death was widely mourned on social media. (RELATED: The Dramatic Detail About Matthew Perry’s Death That Nobody Is Talking About)

Leone’s stepfather, Mike Romero, launched a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to help with the costs associated with her memorial.