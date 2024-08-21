Porn Star Sophia Leone’s Cause Of Death Revealed: REPORT

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, reportedly determined that porn star Sophia Leone’s official cause of death was an accidental overdose.

Law enforcement officials said the nature of the fatal overdose and the specific substances involved have not been determined at this time. Police investigated the adult film star’s death in New Mexico and initially reported that her death was “suspicious,” and “unique” when her body was found. Leone was found unresponsive inside her home, March 1, 2024, according to TMZ.

Sophia’s mother spoke with police during their extensive investigation and told them that her daughter was known to drink heavily at times. She went on to state that Leone had experienced suicidal thoughts in the past, according to TMZ.

Our hearts are broken by the untimely and tragic passing of our beloved Sophia Leone. A beautiful spirit who touched many of us. RIP sweet angel and know how much we loved you. A gofund me has been started for her family. https://t.co/XrrXzRLEsw — 101 Modeling (@101ModelingInc) March 9, 2024

Police sought the assistance of a homicide detective as part of their investigation and looked into all possible angles that could have led to the death of the adult star. The police later determined that Leone’s body did not demonstrate any signs of trauma and ruled out homicide. Since, they have officially classified her overdose as being accidental, according to TMZ.

Leone was just 26 years old at the time of her death. She became a prominent star in the porn industry and worked closely with major porn studios, including Brazzers, Reality Kings and Evil Angel, according to TMZ.

Porn star Sophia Leone’s cause of death revealed https://t.co/HTgAhhxh6l via https://t.co/wgS99lxo16 — Brian in WI (@CheeseheadBrian) August 20, 2024

News of Leone’s passing shook the industry and her death was widely mourned on social media. (RELATED: The Dramatic Detail About Matthew Perry’s Death That Nobody Is Talking About)

Leone’s stepfather, Mike Romero, launched a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to help with the costs associated with her memorial.