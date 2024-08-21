Richard Simmons’ Cause Of Death Revealed: REPORT

A family spokesperson for Richard Simmons confirmed the star’s death was accidental.

His death was determined to be “due to complications from falls, and heart disease as a contributing factor,” according to TMZ. The Simmons family representative, Tom Estey, said Richard’s brother Lenny received a call from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office, and they shared the information with him by phone.

An autopsy was conducted in July, but the medical examiner deferred the results of the official findings, pending the toxicology results, according to TMZ.

Simmons’ housekeeper found the star dead in his Hollywood Hills home July 13, just one day after his 76th birthday. First responders were immediately called, but he was pronounced dead on-scene, according to TMZ.

Simmons fell in his bathroom on the evening of his birthday, and his housekeeper rushed to his aid. The famous fitness guru, however, refused medical care at the time, according to TMZ.

The medical examiner has not yet officially released the report on the star’s death, but the findings were shared with the family.

Simmons was best known for his fitness videos and rose to fame with the launch of The Anatomy Asylum exercise studio.

He later rebranded as ‘Slimmons’ and released a variety of fitness tapes and DVD’s including “Sweatin’ to the Oldies,” “Party off the Pounds,” “Pump and Sweat” and “Blast Off.” Simmons also saw great success with the release of “Tonin’ Uptown” and “Tonin’ Downtown,” to name just a few of his popular recordings.

He appeared in 72 episodes of “General Hospital,” among numerous other guest spots. He maintained his positive attitude and energy and portrayed himself as a positive force for his followers. (RELATED: Porn Star Sophia Leone’s Cause Of Death Revealed: REPORT)

He remained active and engaged with his many fans on social media right up until the time of his death.