Richard Simmons’ Cause Of Death Revealed: REPORT

Richard Simmons Portrait Session

(Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
A family spokesperson for Richard Simmons confirmed the star’s death was accidental.

His death was determined to be “due to complications from falls, and heart disease as a contributing factor,” according to TMZ. The Simmons family representative, Tom Estey, said Richard’s brother Lenny received a call from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office, and they shared the information with him by phone.

An autopsy was conducted in July, but the medical examiner deferred the results of the official findings, pending the toxicology results, according to TMZ.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Richard Simmons attends the 87th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on November 28, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Roth/FilmMagic) Getty Images

Simmons’ housekeeper found the star dead in his Hollywood Hills home July 13, just one day after his 76th birthday. First responders were immediately called, but he was pronounced dead on-scene, according to TMZ.

Simmons fell in his bathroom on the evening of his birthday, and his housekeeper rushed to his aid. The famous fitness guru, however, refused medical care at the time, according to TMZ.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Actor/fitness personality Richard Simmons arrives at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's 24th Annual "A Time For Heroes" at Century Park on June 2, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)n Getty Images

The medical examiner has not yet officially released the report on the star’s death, but the findings were shared with the family.

Simmons was best known for his fitness videos and rose to fame with the launch of The Anatomy Asylum exercise studio.

He later rebranded as ‘Slimmons’ and released a variety of fitness tapes and DVD’s including “Sweatin’ to the Oldies,” “Party off the Pounds,” “Pump and Sweat” and “Blast Off.” Simmons also saw great success with the release of “Tonin’ Uptown” and “Tonin’ Downtown,” to name just a few of his popular recordings.

Richard Simmons at the Chinese Laundry Presents The Miss USA Hula Hoop Competition With Richard Simmons at Las Vegas NV. (Photo by Denise Truscillo/WireImage) Getty Images

He appeared in 72 episodes of “General Hospital,” among numerous other guest spots. He maintained his positive attitude and energy and portrayed himself as a positive force for his followers. (RELATED: Porn Star Sophia Leone’s Cause Of Death Revealed: REPORT)

He remained active and engaged with his many fans on social media right up until the time of his death.