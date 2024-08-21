‘I Would Do It Again’: Rob Schneider Stands Up For His Humor After Being Asked to Cut Performance Short

Rob Schneider defended his comedic style Wednesday following being asked to shorten his performance in June.

Schneider is standing by his comedic style following a performance at a fundraiser in Regina, Canada, in which he was asked to cut his set short due to audience backlash. At the event, which aimed to raise funds for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation, some attendees left in protest, expressing their disapproval of his remarks.

Rob Schneider Says People “Yelling,” Walking Out of His Comedy Shows Means He’s “Doing It Right” https://t.co/6Anba6pRWI — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 21, 2024

Schneider defended his approach to comedy in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (THR) at the premiere of Adam Sandler‘s new Netflix comedy special in New York. Schneider claims people walking out of his comedy shows as they yell means he’s on point. (RELATED: ‘Real Drug Cartel’: Rob Schneider Reveals To Tucker Carlson How Questioning Big Pharma Hurt His Career)

“I’m doing it right,” the comedian explained. “Free speech isn’t for the nice stuff. It isn’t for the socially acceptable stuff. Free speech is the speech that challenges you. Free speech is the not-nice stuff. Easy speech or speech that’s acceptable to everybody doesn’t need any protection. I’m there to challenge the audience.”

Discussing Canada, he described the nation in pointed critique. “[Canada is] under a repressive regime where they call protesters terrorists,” he continued. “I’m extremely proud that I resisted the dictatorship that [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau is perpetuating, and I’m pleased to have irritated them. Given another opportunity, I would do it again, though I doubt they’ll allow me entry anytime soon.”

In June, during a fundraiser for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation in Canada, Schneider was compelled to exit the stage and truncate his comedy routine as attendees started to leave.