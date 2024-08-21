REPORT: Romanian Police Raid Andrew Tate’s Home Amid New Allegations Involving Minors

Romanian police reportedly conducted a raid early Wednesday at the home of internet personality Andrew Tate as new allegations involving minors emerged.

Masked officers searched the Bucharest residence of Tate, who is already facing charges including human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, according to The Associated Press. Authorities also reportedly searched his homes in nearby Ilfov County.

The operation is part of an ongoing investigation led by Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, which is examining claims of human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements and money laundering.

In response to the raid, Tate posted on Twitter, “The Matrix is real. And they have a tried-and-true playbook. Slander is their number one tool and the process is the punishment. But unfortunately for them, Good always wins in the end.”

His spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, confirmed the raid and acknowledged that the search warrant included suspicions of human trafficking and money laundering, AP reported.

The Matrix is real. And they have a tried and true playbook. Slander is their number one tool and the process is the punishment. But unfortunately for them, Good always wins in the end. pic.twitter.com/UrjhTjlxMh — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 21, 2024

Footage captured by AP showed dozens of police officers and forensic personnel combing through Tate’s large property on the outskirts of Bucharest. DIICOT emphasized that the individuals under investigation, including Tate, are entitled to procedural rights and the presumption of innocence as outlined in the Code of Criminal Procedure. (RELATED: Police Launch Sexual Assault Investigation Into Rammstein Frontman Till Lindemann)

Authorities arrested Andrew Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan, 36, in December 2022 along with two Romanian women. The Tates, both former kickboxers and dual British-U.S. citizens, were formally indicted by Romanian prosecutors, while they have both denied the charges. In April 2023, the Bucharest Tribunal ruled that the case against them met the legal criteria to proceed to trial. A trial date has not yet been set.

In 2022, the Tate brothers were initially held in detention for several months before being given house arrest. At first, they were confined to their estates in Bucharest and Ilfov County but the restrictions were later lifted. A Romanian court reversed a prior ruling that had permitted the brothers to travel outside the country while awaiting trial, restricting their travel within the European Union, according to The Associated Press.