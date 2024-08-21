‘Cocaine’ll Turn You Into A Damn Owl, Homie’: Theo Von’s Historic Interview With Trump Is A Must-Watch

Comedian Theo Von released his interview Tuesday with former President Donald Trump, and he may have unwittingly conducted the most consequential conversation in the 2024 election thus far. Maybe in modern history.

If you’d told anyone even a year ago that you’d be spending your evening watching Theo Von conduct one of the most humanizing and informative interviews with former President and current 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump, they’d have probably assumed you were living in a parallel universe. But that is exactly what happened Tuesday night.

Sitting between two of Morgan Wallen’s Ryl Teas, Trump and Von covered everything from pop culture, martial arts, addiction and Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign. Beyond the hilarious one-liners about Von’s former cocaine habit, Trump laid out a set of policy ideas that could fundamentally fix a huge swath of major social crisis facing America, helping us navigate the coming financial crisis far easier. And, dare I say it, give us a little bit more of what makes other countries great.

I can’t believe @TheoVon just said “cocaine will turn you into a damn owl, homie, you’ll be out on your own porch, you’ll be your own street lamp” to a literal President of the United States 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QiEYW0riNB — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) August 21, 2024

Until Von’s interview, I had no idea that Trump tried to force hospitals to display their pricing. This would give Americans huge power over the most debilitating form of debt and likely cause of millions of premature deaths each year: medical costs. All the hate thrown at Trump during the pandemic suddenly makes sense to my ill-informed mind. He prioritized people and health over profits.

Trump also mentioned shifting litigation to a process where — in layman’s terms — the loser pays. As a very legal immigrant in the U.S., I’ve always scoffed at how Americans are more likely to sue people who do them wrong than handle it like adults. Obviously, there are many situations in which a lawsuit is necessary, but y’all throw them around like they’re going out of fashion. I think you’d save yourselves huge sums of money, anger and time having to deal with lawyers if Trump was able to institute this system. We had a similar process in Europe. And it works. (RELATED: ‘That’s My Boy’: Vance’s Teary-Eyed Mom Spotted In RNC Crowd)

With just these two key policy concepts, Trump not only solves two of the most corrupt systems in the modern world, law and medicine; but he showed us where his focus truly is coming into this potential presidency: solving the problems of real Americans, not the corporations creating our dystopia.

And he did it in such a way that Americans of all ages and demographics could understand. Trump came across as the President you’d love to have a beer with, even though he doesn’t drink. But it wouldn’t be a party beer. It would be that heartfelt therapy beer that doesn’t get you drunk, but eases the burden of chaos.

Von clearly did his homework ahead of this interview. His questions and conversation were perfect for Trump’s truly personal and human side to shine. I hope many more liberal-leaning people watch the full show with an open mind and ask themselves how many times they’ve heard a politician genuinely ask if their interviewer is okay. Or even care about the interviewer to ask them any question, ever. (RELATED: ‘The Country Should Be Very Proud Of Him’: Trump Talks Elon Musk With Theo Von)

Von brought out a side of Trump that I wish the world would get to see more often. Beyond being a businessman and politician, he is a father and family man first. And I think, truly, all he wants for every American is to be able to take care of their family, love them, protect them from evil and see them flourish, just like his own kin.

I’m really glad Trump listened to his son, Barron, and went on Von’s show. And I’m glad Dana White set it up. (RELATED: Kamala’s First Unscripted Comment Since Becoming Nominee Is Unmitigated Word Salad)

I hope Harris follows suit. Maybe she won’t go on Von’s podcast. Perhaps she should go on “Call Her Daddy” to talk about anything she’s done successfully in her career and how she finally plans to solve the problems she didn’t address in the last four years.